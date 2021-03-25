2021-2022 Expenditure Budget - Impacts in all regions to build a Québec of which we are proud

QUÉBEC CITY, March 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, in tabling the 2021-2022 Expenditure Budget, Sonia LeBel, Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor, presented the Gouvernement du Québec program spending plan for the coming year. The Government's Expenditure Management Strategy is resolutely committed to relaunching the economy and deploying new measures to overcome the consequences of the public health emergency in the hard hit sectors.

From the start of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Government moved quickly to deal with the pandemic and respond to the immediate needs of the population. Supplementary estimates have been assented to twice, in December 2020 and March 2021. These appropriations have made it possible to authorize a $12.9-billion increase in program spending, equivalent to an increase of 15.0% compared to the Expenditure Budget tabled on March 10, 2020. In all, the Government is raising the level of portfolio expenditures by $6.0 billion in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Despite all that, implementing exceptional measures under the public health emergency and for the economic recovery does not mean committing Québec to austerity management in the years to come. More than ever, the Government must ensure adequate funding for all services, strengthen the initiatives taken to protect the public's health, and ensuring a robust recovery of the economy.

The 2021-2022 Expenditure Budget is transparent. It presents the breakdown of spending growth with and without the effect of the measures implemented under the public health emergency. Excluding the impact of applying the measures, in 2021-2022, global program spending growth stands at $5.3 billion. In health and social services, the $2.2-billion increase includes investments, in particular, of $570 million to fund 10,000 new orderly positions, $150 million to strengthen home care support services, $143.7 million for additional care and services for mental health and homelessness, and $70 million for more than 900 additional beds and residential spaces for seniors and others who need residential services.

In education, the $600-million increase (excluding the effect of the measures implemented under the public health emergency) will help bolster academic success, improve support for the network, and promote participation in physical and recreational activities. In higher education, the $600-million increase will, in particular, be used to deploy more digital solutions, boost graduation rates and improve the health and well-being of students and staff.

Noteworthy investments in other departments include: an additional $595 million to connect all Québec households to high-speed Internet; $100 million to enhance the economic recovery plan for the cultural sector; $150 million for programs to support small and medium-sized business; $20 million to deploy Québec's green hydrogen and bioenergy strategy; $16.3 million to create new home day care spaces; and $25 million to stimulate private investment in the tourism industry.

Consolidated approach

This year, for the first time, Expenditure Budget presents a summary of the

Government's consolidated budgetary information for each of the departmental portfolios. This change is consistent with a concern for being transparent with the public and the Members, in order to facilitate the reading and understanding of budget information.

Performance and agility of Government Administration

The public administration must always ensure optimal use of its resources. The Government will complete the shift initiated to optimize the application of the Public Administration Act and introduce a true results-based and performance-based management culture in the departments and bodies. The Government will also continue to review the programs, in particular by harnessing the initiatives deployed during the pandemic, such as telework, paperless operations, using workspaces in a new way, and the digital transformation. Each department will have to deploy a three-year plan to review its programs to ensure they meet their objectives and are administered effectively. Government-wide review projects will also be carried out to improve government administrative agility and simplify procedures for the public. The new research chair in the economic evaluation of public programs, established through a partnership with Université Laval, will also enhance analyses and help us make better decisions.

Human resources and telework

Sustained negotiations continue with unionized public and parapublic sector employees with the aim of renewing collective agreements. In health and social services, the Government's proposals offer concrete solutions for team and workload stabilization, and improving services.

A new reality materialized this year: telework. Certain preconceived ideas have been disproven and new approaches to working are emerging, particularly with respect to the attractiveness of the public service, workforce availability, work-life balance, and sustainable mobility. Here, the Government will table a telework framework policy for the public service as soon as the pandemic situation permits. Telework will also give us an opportunity to make good on our pledge to regionalize 5,000 jobs and optimize spaces, ultimately generating savings.

Progress on digital transformation

In 2020-2021, the pandemic situation prompted many public bodies to develop their digital services. Over the last year, the Government's cybersecurity policy has consolidated protection of the Government's information assets and increased security levels at public bodies. Also note that, on September 1, 2020, Infrastructures technologiques Québec began its operations. As a leading public administration hub of expertise, the newly-formed body is responsible for executing a number of major projects, including the consolidation of data processing centres and the first component of the Service québécois d'identité numérique.

Public contracts and Québec procurement

The input of Québec firms and local products is critical to the post-pandemic economic recovery. In particular, the recently released Plan d'action pour le secteur de la construction contains measures to promote Québec procurement. As well, the Government will soon table its strategy to allow Québec businesses to more easily access government procurement, and thus foster their development. The Government is particularly committed to the vitality of the regions, their economic development, and to showcasing Québec content. The creation of the Centre d'acquisitions gouvernementales will ensure this objective is met. This spring, the Centre will table its Plan des acquisitions gouvernementales, which will take Québec procurement into account in the framework of goods and services procurement strategies.

Quote:

"Our Government is putting forward a public expenditure management strategy that is resolutely focused on relaunching the economy and protecting the public's health. All Quebecers must be able to flourish in a strong society, and prosper from its economy, which is enriched by each individual's potential, specific and expressive of its culture and language. We are acting to support Quebecers, finance Québec's priorities, and maintain the highest quality standards for services to the public. We can be proud of our resilience."

Sonia LeBel, Minister responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor



