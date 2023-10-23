CropEnergies AG's (ETR:CE2) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard CropEnergies (ETR:CE2). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study CropEnergies' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CropEnergies is:

12% = €88m ÷ €756m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.12.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CropEnergies' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, CropEnergies seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to CropEnergies' exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared CropEnergies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 45% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CE2 worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CE2 is currently mispriced by the market.

Is CropEnergies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

CropEnergies has a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (where it is retaining 65% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like CropEnergies is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, CropEnergies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with CropEnergies' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

