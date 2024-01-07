CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CropEnergies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €107m ÷ (€966m - €154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

So, CropEnergies has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

XTRA:CE2 Return on Capital Employed January 7th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CropEnergies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From CropEnergies' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at CropEnergies. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 65%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On CropEnergies' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what CropEnergies has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 192% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for CropEnergies (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

