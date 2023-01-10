U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

CropX Helps Animal Operators Avoid Effluent Waste Leaching

·2 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, developer of the CropX Agronomic Farm Management System, is launching a new agronomic planning tool: animal waste effluent irrigation. The CropX effluent irrigation capability allows users with effluent storage and effluent-irrigated fields to harness the waste as a fertilizer while controlling and minimizing runoff and leaching.

CropX logo
The CropX System gives users insight into whether a field can safely receive effluent irrigation and the quantity it can hold. This advice is based on data collected from the CropX soil sensor in an effluent-irrigated field. The sensor continuously monitors the field's soil moisture content and sends that data to the cloud for advanced analytical analysis that incorporates weather, soil properties, and topography.

A dashboard accessed via web or mobile app collates all the key metrics of the current status of the whole effluent system. Simple traffic light ratings show if the system is being operated optimally, providing early indication of any coming risks. Optional features add lagoon or pond level monitoring and pump activity recording.  A customizable report can be generated that shows all irrigation events.

"CropX effluent irrigation lets users transform a pollution risk to a potential reward with improved yields and reduced nutrient loss. CropX is excited to help farmers harness the opportunities from animal effluent and minimize the risks," says Bridgit Hawkins, Chief Sustainability Officer at CropX.

After the acquisition of the New Zealand-based Regen, an effluent and irrigation management company, CropX integrated the Regen expertise into the CropX Agronomic Farm Management System. Previously limited to customers in New Zealand, the effluent irrigation management capability is now available to CropX users globally.

About CropX

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all the arable continents. The CropX platform synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

Media Contact: Hanna Day-Woodruff
Communications Specialist
hanna.dw@cropx.com

 

CropX now offers animal effluent irrigation advice and lagoon monitoring as part of the CropX Agronomic Farm Management System. In this image, a farmer checks on his effluent sprayer on a dairy farm in Westland, New Zealand. Image: Lakeview_images/iStock
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cropx-helps-animal-operators-avoid-effluent-waste-leaching-301717956.html

SOURCE CropX

