Cross-Border Activism: Fireside with Goodmans Partner Jonathan Feldman

CorpGov hosted a fireside chat with Jonathan Feldman, Partner and Head of Shareholder Activism Practice at Goodmans LLP, joined by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone. They discussed what the most impactful updates in the last decade to shareholder rights are, what U.S. investors need to know about running activist campaigns in Canada and overseas, regulations and market practices, and more.

About Goodmans LLP

Goodmans LLP is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s leading law firms for M&A, capital markets, securities and finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, dispute resolution, and other business-related specialties.

Our clients are business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors who need counsel from a law firm that is as enterprising, forward-thinking and direct as they are. We work hard to develop the most appropriate solution for any situation and provide clear, concise, and straightforward advice to solve some of their most complex and demanding legal issues.

About Jonathan Feldman

Jon Feldman is a partner and heads a business law group at Goodmans. His practice focuses on corporate and securities law with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Jon has extensive experience acting for buyers and sellers in a wide range of industries in both private and public M&A transactions.

Jon’s market leading practice in Canada in the area of shareholder activism is highlighted by his involvement in a number of the most high profile proxy contests representing both dissident shareholders and boards of directors. Jon also provides strategic advice in litigation matters requiring corporate and securities law knowledge.

Before joining Goodmans in 2004, Jon was an associate in the M&A Group of White & Case LLP in New York, where he represented clients in a broad range of M&A transactions.

Jon is consistently recognized as a leading lawyer by publications including: Chambers Canada (corporate/commercial – Ontario), The Legal 500 Canada (corporate M&A), IFLR1000 (M&A), and The Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory (M&A, private equity and corporate finance & securities).

