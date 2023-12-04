Cross-Border Activism Panel at 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum
CorpGov Editorial Staff
CorpGov and IPO Edge are please to provide complete video coverage of the third annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Nov. 8, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats. The event was composed of over 200 attendees including public and private corporations, private equity and VC funds, institutions, family offices, attorneys, investment bankers, other key advisors and select media.
Cross-Border Activism Panel
Michael Partridge, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Goodmans LLP
Christopher Ludwig, Managing Director, Shareholder Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions, Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)
John J. Ferguson, Senior Partner, Saratoga Proxy Consulting
Adam Kommel, Senior Activism Analyst, Bloomberg LP (Moderator)
Contact:
Editor@CorpGov.com
The post Cross-Border Activism Panel at 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum appeared first on CorpGov.