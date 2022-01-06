U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8730
    -0.2570 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.63
    +0.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

CROSS BORDER CAPITAL I INC. ANNOUNCES SECURITIES EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH MESSAGE NOTIFY LTD. D/B/A SUPERBUZZ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Cross Border Capital I Inc. (TSXV: CBX.P) (the "Corporation" or "CBX"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announced today that, further to its news release dated July 20, 2021, that the Corporation has entered into a securities exchange agreement with Message Notify Ltd. d/b/a SuperBuzz ("SuperBuzz") and the shareholders of SuperBuzz (the "SuperBuzz Shareholders") dated January 6, 2022 (the "Exchange Agreement"). The Exchange Agreement is in respect of a reserve takeover transaction and qualifying for listing on the TSXV, pursuant to which CBX will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of SuperBuzz ("SuperBuzz Shares") and the SuperBuzz Shareholders will in the aggregate then own a sufficient number of shares of the Corporation ("CBX Shares") so as to exercise control over CBX (the "Proposed Transaction"). It is anticipated that the Proposed Transaction will constitute a qualifying transaction of CBX in accordance with the CPC Policy. The Corporation following the completion of the Proposed Transaction is referred to as the "Resulting Issuer".

TERMS OF THE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

The Exchange Agreement provides that the Corporation will acquire all of the SuperBuzz Shares issued and outstanding at the Closing Time (as defined in the Exchange Agreement), on a 1:1 basis. Each SuperBuzz Shareholder will receive one CBX Share in consideration for each SuperBuzz Share, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Exchange Agreement (the "Share Exchange"). The following SuperBuzz Shares are issued and outstanding as of the date of this press release: 4,358,054 of SuperBuzz Shares.

Prior to the Share Exchange, SuperBuzz will consolidate the issued and outstanding SuperBuzz Shares by the split of SuperBuzz Shares on the basis of one pre-split SuperBuzz Share for 5.1313 post-split SuperBuzz Shares (the "Adjustment"). In addition, SuperBuzz intends to complete a brokered private placement offering of a minimum of 5,000,000 SuperBuzz Subscription Receipts (as defined in the Exchange Agreement) at a price of $0.40 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Furthermore, the Exchange Agreement provides that these SuperBuzz Subscription Receipts will each be exercisable into one SuperBuzz Share as well as one warrant of SuperBuzz (a "SuperBuzz Warrant" and together with the SuperBuzz Shares, a "Unit"). Each SuperBuzz Warrant will have an exercise price of $0.60 per SuperBuzz Share, post-Adjustment, and may be exercised at any time on or before the 24-month anniversary of its issuance.

At the closing of the Proposed Transaction, each holder of a Unit will be entitled to exchange it for shares and warrants of the Resulting Issuer, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Exchange Agreement.

It is anticipated that the Resulting Issuer will continue the business of SuperBuzz under the name of "SuperBuzz Inc." or such other name as may be approved by the Corporation, SuperBuzz, and the applicable regulatory authorities.

ABOUT SUPERBUZZ

SuperBuzz offers solutions supplying a real-time marketing automation platform that increases customer engagement through dynamic push notification campaigns that deliver relevant, personalized messages in micro-moments across mobile and desktop platforms. SuperBuzz's value proposition comes in the form of its AI-optimized bidding algorithm and fraud detection that guarantees push delivery at the right time and in the appropriate context needed to ensure maximum user retention. The system makes it easy to segment users and create push notification tests while tracking notifications in real-time and shows actual traffic quality, including any fraudulent activity. SuperBuzz is a private company that was incorporated under the laws of Israel on January 10, 2018.

CONDITIONS OF CLOSING

Closing of the Exchange Agreement will be subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to: (a) receipt of all constating documents and certificate of corporate existence from CBX and SuperBuzz; (b) CBX to satisfy the minimum listing requirements set out in the TSXV Policy 2.2 – Sponsorship and Sponsorship Requirements; (c) receipt of all necessary approvals of the boards of directors of CBX and SuperBuzz; (d) receipt of all necessary third party consents; (e) CBX satisfying the Initial Listing Requirements set by the TSXV for a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer; and (f) completion of a private placement by SuperBuzz and the Adjustment.

About Cross Border Capital I Inc.

Cross Border Capital I Inc. is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSXV. It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. For further information, please see the final prospectus of the Corporation dated October 29, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Corporation's future plans; the Corporation and SuperBuzz's intentions to complete the Proposed Transaction; the completion of the Adjustment; the terms and conditions of the Private Placement; the change of CBX's name to "SuperBuzz Inc."; and the listing of the Corporation as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cross Border Capital I Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/06/c7344.html

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

    Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the pa