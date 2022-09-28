U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,638.00
    -23.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,049.00
    -154.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,229.50
    -104.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,658.00
    -10.40 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.17
    -1.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,626.30
    -9.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.05
    -0.29 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9577
    -0.0021 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.09
    +1.83 (+5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0698
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5150
    -0.2760 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,779.08
    -1,454.72 (-7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.67
    -29.47 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,849.70
    -134.89 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Cross-border E-commerce Finance in the Fast Track: Dowsure reached 1.5 Billion RMB Transactions Milestone

·4 min read

Dowsure, a cross-border e-commerce digital API platform, has reached the 1.5 billion RMB transaction milestone, just over two months after the 1 billion RMB milestone.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cross-border e-commerce market has developed rapidly in the past few years, but cross-border e-commerce merchants have always had a major pain point -- lack of capital. From goods procurement, logistics, transportation, and customs clearance until received payment, there are at least three months of delay in terms of cash flow. For instance, Chinese cross-border export B2C market is estimated at 2 trillion, which means that 500 billion worth of capital is stuck in transit for three months. This will cause a large number of funds are not available for the merchants promptly. Thus, Dowsure decided to solve these pain points. The company integrated the cross-border transaction chain through API technology capability, and realized the low-cost capital irrigation of banks, to cover millions of cross-border merchants in China with universal benefits.

1. Understanding ToB Cross-border Merchants

Dowsure has been in the "cross-border" sector since it is founded. In 2016, Dowsure joined hands with its partners to create the first product covering the cross-border insurance business. After years of cultivating cross-border, Dowsure clearly understands the needs and pain points of cross-border e-commerce merchants.

Based on sellers' demand for high credit limits and a fully online application process, in June 2021, Dowsure empowered Pudong Development Bank to launch the "cross-border business loan" product through the cross-border financial cloud. The benchmark "520" for cross-border e-commerce financing products stands for "5 minutes to apply, 2 minutes to approve, 0 seconds to disburse funds". This product has benefited a large number of cross-border e-commerce merchants.

Meanwhile, based on Dowsure's reputation and prospect in the cross-border industry, it has attracted a large number of outstanding talents to join, with executive team members coming from IBM, Ping An Insurance, Bank of China, Ant Group, Ernst & Young, DJI, and other fields.

2. Precise Positioning

The information of the cross-border industry is very fragmented, which it creates an information gap between countries.

Cross-border e-commerce platforms believe that localization is the key to support the development of the merchants, and local banking institutions need to form a relatively closed loop of information flow, capital flow, logistics, etc. so that they can better serve the merchants. This is the area where Dowsure is professionalized, connecting digital information and financing, bridging them very strongly, linking the cross-border industry, and unleashing the digital value of each cross-border business through API technology capabilities.

3. Deep Understanding of Industry

In this industry, with continuous in-depth exploration, Dowsure realizes that the industry lacks capital support for not just merchants, but also the entire supply chain, including service providers.

On this basis, Dowsure partners with financial institutions to provide cross-border merchants with credit loans, invoice installments, cash advance, and other financing solutions. Dowsure also provides a full range of financing support from procurement, logistics, advertising, sales, and other cross-border scenarios to help merchants gain an advantage in the competitive market.

4. Trust from Partners

Along the way through continuous refinement, trust, understanding of Dowsure's partner, such as leading cross-border e-commerce marketplaces: Amazon, eBay, and Shopee, as well as the top 10 banks in China and around the world. Dowsure is excited about the bright future for cross-border e-commerce industry.

Huang Ke, the co-founder of Dowsure, said, "All along, we have been doing the difficult but right thing. Our partnered institutions have mature systems globally, and it is a very difficult thing to link their systems and data together in a compliant and efficient way through technical means. We appreciate the trust of our partners and would like to penetrate every area of the cross-border ecology with our partners so that we can enjoy growth with partners together.

(Future - Digital finance along with cross-border e-commerce is the norm)

Unlike traditional finance, the amount of funds that can be raised mainly depends on collateral, guarantee, property, asset, and liability ratio. In the cross-border e-commerce scenarios, all assets circulate in digital forms, such as the inventory of overseas warehouses, unsettled funds of platforms, and sales returns of merchandise.

Once the closed loop is formed, merchants can achieve realizable digital assets, and create value for these digital assets. At the same time, technology is iterating. What we want to do is to unlock the value of sellers' digital assets. The existence of digital finance will become a new norm that cross-border e-commerce cannot live without and a huge boost to fuel the development of the industry.

Dowsure Reached 1.5 Billion RMB Transactions Milestone (PRNewsfoto/Dowsure)
Dowsure Reached 1.5 Billion RMB Transactions Milestone (PRNewsfoto/Dowsure)

 

SOURCE Dowsure

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Report, Rising Treasury Yields; Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Slows Decline

    Futures fell as Apple reportedly curbs iPhone production plans while the 10-year yield is just below 4%. A Biogen Alzheimer's drug shows promise.

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Elon Musk tops Forbes list of 400 richest Americans

    Elon Musk is now America’s richest person, according to Forbes. Musk, the 51-year-old Tesla (TSLA) executive who also wants to conquer the field of space exploration, was ranked No. 1 on the Forbes annual list of the 400 richest Americans. The publication said Musk was worth $251 billion, putting him way ahead of Amazon (AMZN) chief Jeff Bezos, who ranked second with $151 billion.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • $100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges

    Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation. Peter Coker Sr, 80, Peter Coker Jr, 53, and James Patten, 63, were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a 12-count indictment with securities fraud and conspiracy, while Patten was also charged with wire fraud, money laundering and securities manipulation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?

  • Corporate Home Buying Spree Backfires — Is This A Sign That Michael Burry's Predictions Are Accurate?

    Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, corporations thought they hit the jackpot. Not so long ago was 2021, and the galaxy in question was the United States of America. Institutions discovered a niche market that produced reliable, incredibly high yields. The market was real estate — single-family homes to be exact. They got a small taste early in 2020, taking advantage of some of the consequences families faced in the early stages of the pandemic. Institutions entered the rental market,

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    Such has been the force of the cumulative headwinds in 2022 that trying to make headway in this year’s downtrending market has been a struggle for most. A slowing economy, decades-high inflation and the accompanying rate hikes in the attempt to tame it, not to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy prices have all played their part in souring sentiment. The result has been widespread share losses. The good news is that those with a strong stomach could use the opportunity

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.