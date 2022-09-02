Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: Segmentation by Service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market is segmented into two categories based on the service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 55.47 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71%.

Latest market research report titled Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read FREE Sample Report.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 55.47 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71% YoY growth (%): 10.06% Performing market contribution: APAC at 43% Key consumer countries: US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market as a part of the global Air Freight & Logistics market within the global Industrials market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market throughout the forecast period, Buy a sample report.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Download a free sample .

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Key Vendors

A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market.

Story continues

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Geographical Highlights

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for cross-border e-commerce logistics. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and smartphone usage will aid cross-border e-commerce logistics market expansion in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Service

Geographic Landscape

The transportation segment's cross-border e-commerce logistics market share will expand significantly during the projection period. The transportation section includes the conveyance of e-commerce retail products by several modes of transportation, including train, air, water, and highways. The increase can be ascribed to the enormous growth of the e-commerce business as well as increased government spending on logistics infrastructure.

Related Reports:

Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fine arts logistics market share is expected to increase by USD 779.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%.

Southeast Asia E-commerce logistics Market in by Area and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-commerce logistics market share in Southeast Asia is expected to increase by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%.

Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 55.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials " Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

10.4 Aramex International LLC

10.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

10.6 CMA CGM Group

10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

10.8 DSV Panalpina AS

10.9 FedEx Corp.

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-border-e-commerce-logistics-market-segmentation-by-service-transportation-warehousing-and-others-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-south-america-and-mea---technavio-301616683.html

SOURCE Technavio