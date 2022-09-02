U.S. markets closed

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: Segmentation by Service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market is segmented into two categories based on the service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 55.47 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71%.

Latest market research report titled Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read FREE Sample Report.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2026: USD 55.47 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71%

  3. YoY growth (%): 10.06%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 43%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market as a part of the global Air Freight & Logistics market within the global Industrials market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market throughout the forecast period, Buy a sample report.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Download a free sample.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Key Vendors

A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Geographical Highlights

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for cross-border e-commerce logistics. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and smartphone usage will aid cross-border e-commerce logistics market expansion in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Service

  • Geographic Landscape

The transportation segment's cross-border e-commerce logistics market share will expand significantly during the projection period. The transportation section includes the conveyance of e-commerce retail products by several modes of transportation, including train, air, water, and highways. The increase can be ascribed to the enormous growth of the e-commerce business as well as increased government spending on logistics infrastructure.

Related Reports:

Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fine arts logistics market share is expected to increase by USD 779.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%.

Southeast Asia E-commerce logistics Market in by Area and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-commerce logistics market share in Southeast Asia is expected to increase by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%.

Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

55.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.06

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

  • 10.4 Aramex International LLC

  • 10.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.6 CMA CGM Group

  • 10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.8 DSV Panalpina AS

  • 10.9 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • 10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

  • 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

