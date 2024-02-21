Revenue : Q4 2023 saw a decrease of 34% year-over-year and 6% sequentially, with full-year revenue down 28%.

Net Income : Attributable to common stockholders dropped by 77% in Q4 and 61% for the full year.

Gross Profit Margin : Slightly declined by 20 basis points year-over-year and 10 basis points sequentially in Q4.

Adjusted EBITDA : Experienced a significant decrease of 64% in Q4 and 52% for the full year.

Diluted EPS : Fell to $0.26 in Q4 from $1.05 in the previous year, with full-year EPS also declining.

Cash Flows from Operations : Increased by 179% in Q4 and 85% for the full year, indicating strong operational cash generation.

Debt Position: Cross Country Healthcare ended the year debt-free, having repaid $73.9 million on the term loan.

On February 21, 2024, Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the healthcare sector, reported a decline in both quarterly and annual revenue and net income. Despite these challenges, Cross Country Healthcare has made strategic investments in technology and ended the year with a strong balance sheet.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) Reports Decline in Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Amidst Strategic Investments

Financial Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter, Cross Country Healthcare reported revenue of $414.0 million, a 34% decrease from the same period last year, and a 6% sequential decrease from the third quarter of 2023. The full-year revenue amounted to $2.0 billion, marking a 28% year-over-year decline. The gross profit margin for Q4 was 21.9%, slightly down from the previous year, while the full-year margin was 22.3%.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for Q4 was $9.0 million, a significant drop from $38.8 million in the prior year. The full-year net income also saw a decrease, coming in at $72.6 million compared to $188.5 million in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at $0.26, down from $1.05 in the prior year, with full-year EPS at $2.05, a decrease from $5.02.

Strategic Investments and Balance Sheet Strength

Cross Country Healthcare has proactively managed its cost structure, achieving a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of over 7%. The company generated positive cash flow from operations of $12 million for the quarter and a record year of $249 million. These strong cash flows enabled the company to repay significant debt, ending the year debt-free.

The company has also invested more than $20 million in core technologies, including Intellify and XperienceTM, and repurchased 6.8% of shares outstanding for $57.6 million in 2023. President and CEO John A. Martins emphasized the company's pride in its accomplishments, including the rollout of Intellify and growth in non-travel businesses such as physician staffing, education, and homecare.

We are proud of all we accomplished in 2023, such as successfully rolling out our vendor neutral offering Intellify and driving growth in our non-travel businesses: physician staffing, education, and homecare," said John A. Martins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare.

Segment and Cash Flow Highlights

The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment, which is the company's largest, saw a revenue decrease of 38% year-over-year. However, the Physician Staffing segment experienced a 26% increase in revenue year-over-year. The company's cash position remains strong, with $17.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, Cross Country Healthcare anticipates revenue between $370 million and $380 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $13.0 million and $18.0 million. The adjusted EPS is expected to range from $0.15 to $0.25. The company aims to capitalize on its investments by growing its client base, ramping up recent wins, and driving operational efficiency to expand margins.

With a robust balance sheet and strategic investments in place, Cross Country Healthcare is positioned to make further strategic investments and accretive acquisitions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

For a more detailed analysis of Cross Country Healthcare's financial results and future outlook, investors and interested parties are invited to join the company's quarterly conference call on February 21, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cross Country Healthcare Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

