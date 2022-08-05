U.S. markets closed

Cross-cultural Training Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from North America, Workshop Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation- Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross-cultural Training Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The cross-cultural training market share is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. Technavio categorizes the global cross-cultural training market as a part of the global education services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the cross-cultural training market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cross-cultural Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cross-cultural Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Cross-cultural Training Market:  Segmentation Analysis

The cross-cultural training market report is segmented by Deployment (workshop and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

  • Revenue Generating Segment -The market share growth by the workshop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The workshop model will remain prevalent during the forecast period. The model provides learners with a more realistic and practical mode of learning as most of the interactions are happening face to face with trainers. This model of training generally consists of innovative training methods, such as role-play and case studies.

  • Regional Highlights -31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cross-cultural training in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growth of the cross-cultural training market in North America can be attributed to the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. Most technology giants that have global operations, including Microsoft, AT & T, IBM, international banks, insurance companies, and others, have their headquarters in the US which will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments &
regional opportunities

Cross-cultural Training Market - Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules and the rise in expatriate assignments are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as costs associated with expatriate failure will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Request a FREE Sample
Report right now!

Cross-cultural Training Market - Vendor Analysis

The cross-cultural training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Cross-cultural Training Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cross-cultural Training Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The Edtech market share is expected to increase to USD 133.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79%.

  • The corporate training market share in Europe is expected to increase to USD 11.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Cross-cultural Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.57%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Babel Language Consulting Ltd., Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd., Coursera Inc., Cross-Cultural Consulting, Global Integration Inc., GROVEWELL LLC, Learnlight, Pearson Plc, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Workshop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Babel Language Consulting Ltd.

  • 10.4 Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd.

  • 10.5 Coursera Inc.

  • 10.6 Cross Cultural Consulting

  • 10.7 Global Integration Inc.

  • 10.8 GROVEWELL LLC

  • 10.9 Learnlight

  • 10.10 Pearson Plc

  • 10.11 Udemy Inc.

  • 10.12 Wolfestone Translation Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-cultural-training-market-31-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-workshop-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301600021.html

SOURCE Technavio

