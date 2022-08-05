Cross-cultural Training Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from North America, Workshop Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cross-cultural Training Market " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The cross-cultural training market share is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. Technavio categorizes the global cross-cultural training market as a part of the global education services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the cross-cultural training market during the forecast period.

Cross-cultural Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Cross-cultural Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

The cross-cultural training market report is segmented by Deployment (workshop and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the workshop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The workshop model will remain prevalent during the forecast period. The model provides learners with a more realistic and practical mode of learning as most of the interactions are happening face to face with trainers. This model of training generally consists of innovative training methods, such as role-play and case studies.

Regional Highlights -31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cross-cultural training in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growth of the cross-cultural training market in North America can be attributed to the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. Most technology giants that have global operations, including Microsoft, AT & T, IBM, international banks, insurance companies, and others, have their headquarters in the US which will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Cross-cultural Training Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules and the rise in expatriate assignments are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as costs associated with expatriate failure will challenge market growth.

Cross-cultural Training Market - Vendor Analysis

The cross-cultural training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The competitive scenario provided in the Cross-cultural Training Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

The Edtech market share is expected to increase to USD 133.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79%.

The corporate training market share in Europe is expected to increase to USD 11.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Cross-cultural Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babel Language Consulting Ltd., Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd., Coursera Inc., Cross-Cultural Consulting, Global Integration Inc., GROVEWELL LLC, Learnlight, Pearson Plc, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Workshop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Babel Language Consulting Ltd.

10.4 Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd.

10.5 Coursera Inc.

10.6 Cross Cultural Consulting

10.7 Global Integration Inc.

10.8 GROVEWELL LLC

10.9 Learnlight

10.10 Pearson Plc

10.11 Udemy Inc.

10.12 Wolfestone Translation Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

