U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,696.72
    +8.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,899.24
    -31.81 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,956.45
    +34.88 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,383.33
    +6.32 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.00
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3360
    +0.1960 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,885.91
    -987.75 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,439.57
    -28.36 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.38
    -24.82 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     
JOBS:

Another 268,000 individuals filed new unemployment claims last week

New weekly jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected but still eked out a new pandemic-era low

Cross-selling startup Carro secures $20M to connect brands with each other, influencers

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Brands are always looking for new ways to get in front of potential customers, but though influencer marketing has grown, it’s still not so easy for brands to find the right person.

That’s where Carro comes in. David Perry and Jason Goldberg co-founded the company in 2015 and built a cross-store selling and influencer commerce platform that is used by more than 7 million influencers and 30,000 brands, like Blendjet, Arizona Iced Tea and Chubbies Shorts.

Carro can be installed from the Shopify App store and enables brand partnerships to sell each other’s products without having to purchase inventory or manage logistics and returns. It also has a feature for brands to discover influencers who already love their products so they can build and maintain a relationship.

“When a customer purchases a bike, for example, they will most likely need a helmet, gloves and other accessories at the same time,” CEO Perry told TechCrunch. “We get them to see what things can go together with what you sell. For example, you sell makeup, but not brushes, so you could add them to your store without having to purchase them for your inventory.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R87rWdfRDkQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Goldberg noted that Carro got started when influencer marketing was a relatively new term and people had large followings, but not an easy way to get connected to brands. That has now changed: the global influencer marketing market has more than doubled since 2019 and is poised to be valued at $13.8 billion in 2021.

That growth impacted Carro, too. It grew by over 500% in the last year, Perry said. To meet that demand, the company closed on $20 million of Series B funding. It was led by Alpha Edison, which was joined by PayPal Ventures, GC1 Ventures, Corazon Capital and a group of individuals who use Carro.

Nate Redmond, managing partner at Alpha Edison, said in a written statement that the company “presents a compelling new way for brands to grow, by building direct relationships with customers without spending all of their profits on online advertising. We’ve been impressed with the pace at which the Carro team innovates and utilizes deep customer insights to deliver optimal results for customers.”

The new funding gives Carro $30 million in total funding to date. It will be used to grow Carro’s team of 50 employees, product development and network expansion.

Meanwhile, the company has more than 1 million products in its network and sees 320 million visitors a month. In the past 12 months, over $10 billion was sold by brands through Carro.

“One thing that makes us happy is that when a smaller merchant, who was packing orders in their garage, joins Carro. They get really busy and can supercharge their business without having to save up tons of money for Facebook ads,” Goldberg said.

Can social and e-commerce transform the future of the open web?

Recommended Stories

  • I'm a Plus-Size Woman and I've Rounded Up 37 Perfect Holiday Outfits to Save You Hours of Searching

    These 10 retailers have size-inclusive options for the season.

  • An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the Planet

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Siffin’s love affair with the Permian era started when he was a teenager on a surfboard in Hawaii. He was bobbing off the coast of Oahu when Diamond Head, the state’s most recognizable landmark, caught his eye. Its formation, the product of a volcanic eruption many millennia ago, fascinated him. So when Siffin got the chance some 50 years later to tap an even older rock, he dove right in.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHon

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision Workers Plan Walkout to Force CEO’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. employees said they will walk out Tuesday and press Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick to step down, following a report that he was aware for years of sexual misconduct claims at one of the biggest U.S. video game publishers and that he has been accused of mistreatment by several women.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New

  • Nvidia earnings top Q3 estimates as its sales across all sectors soar

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi look at Nvidia's earnings as its gaming, chip, and data center sales surge.

  • Ford, GlobalFoundries say they will work together to boost chip supply

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co and chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday said they plan to work together to boost supplies for the automaker's vehicles and the broader U.S. auto industry but gave few details about what the deal entails. The two companies announced a non-binding agreement that could involve increasing production capacity for Ford's current lineup and performing joint research and development on several categories of chips that are likely to be key to future cars, such as battery-management systems and self-driving systems. Over the past year, a global chip shortage has caused Ford and other automakers to curtail vehicle production.

  • Apple Worker Who Led Protest Movement Is Leaving After Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Cher Scarlett, an Apple Inc. engineer who created a protest movement within the company over pay transparency and other workplace issues, is leaving the iPhone maker after reaching a settlement. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders

  • Legal setbacks not stalling ConocoPhillips plans in Alaska - official

    ConocoPhillips is pushing forward on its massive Willow development on Alaska's North Slope and has not lost time in its schedule, despite a recent federal court ruling that overturned Trump administration approval for the project, an Alaska manager for the company said Wednesday. Alaskan officials have been eager to see oil drilling increase to boost tax revenue at a time when most new U.S. output is concentrated in Texas and other nearby states. ConocoPhillips is Alaska's largest producer, and plans to spend $4 billion to $6 billion on Willow, located in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A).

  • 10 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. The mining industry has shown resilience amid the pandemic. As per PwC, the top 40 mining companies in the world had […]

  • Crocs ‘is on a phenomenal run,’ On could be managed as a ‘premium brand’: Analyst

    Williams Trading Equity Analyst Sam Poser weighs in on footwear brands Crocs' and On's exemplary performances.

  • Macy’s Rallies After Forecasting a Surge in Year-End Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans look poised to spend this crucial holiday season, which is an encouraging sign for department store chains that need a win after almost two years of navigating the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders

  • GE Healthcare wins approval for first phase of $50M West Milwaukee expansion

    The first piece of GE Healthcare’s planned $50 million expansion in West Milwaukee won a final approval from the village plan commission.

  • Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy

    Are you retired but interested in going back to work? Unless you’ve developed some hobbies or have significant interests outside your career, retirement can be a lonely place. Suddenly, many of your social contacts are gone. Mental and intellectual pursuits … Continue reading → The post Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Court upholds couple’s $86 million award in Monsanto pesticide case

    California's highest court rejected on Wednesday a challenge by Monsanto Co.'s to $86.2 million in damages to a couple who developed cancer after spraying the company's Roundup weed-killer in their yards for three decades.

  • Target Thinks Its Stock Is Cheap: Q3 Earnings Show Why

    Like clockwork, Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered another rock-solid earnings report Wednesday morning. In its third quarter, comparable sales jumped 12.7%, or a two-year comp of 36%. Performance was strong across the board, with store-based comps rising 9.7% and digital sales up 29%, easily outpacing peers like Amazon and Walmart in e-commerce growth.

  • Ford Explores Buying Chips Directly from GlobalFoundries to Offset Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., responding to a global semiconductor shortage that’s crimped profits and production, will explore buying chips directly from GlobalFoundries Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetThe automaker said T

  • Ford Steps Into the Chips Business

    The auto maker, which has been hit especially hard by the supply crunch, entered a strategic agreement with U.S.-based chip maker GlobalFoundries to develop semiconductors.

  • Deere Workers Approve New Contract, Ending Strike

    Members of United Auto Workers will return to work with raises and bonuses after ratifying a third contract offer and ending a walkout that lasted more than a month.

  • President Biden calls on FTC to investigate oil companies' conduct as gas prices remain elevated

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's happening in the oil and gas market as gas prices remain high despite falling oil prices.

  • Oil near six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid to six-week lows on Thursday before reversing course, as China said it was moving to tap reserves after a Reuters report that the United States was asking large consuming nations to consider a stockpile release to lower prices. The bid by the U.S. to cool markets, asking China to join a coordinated action for the first time, comes as inflationary pressures - partly driven by surging energy prices - start to produce a political backlash. Brent crude was 23 cents, or 0.3%, higher at $80.51 a barrel at 1320 GMT, after earlier dropping to its lowest since Oct. 7 at $79.28.