CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES AUGUST CASH DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read
  • CRT

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.230619 per unit, payable on September 15, 2022, to unitholders of record on August 31, 2022. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.



Underlying Sales





Volumes (a) 


Average Price



Oil

(Bbls)


Gas

(Mcf)


Oil

(per Bbl)


Gas

(per Mcf)


Current Month Distribution


13,000


107,000


$108.03


$9.42


Prior Month Distribution


15,000


108,000


$93.55


$7.84


(a)   Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.
Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.












Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $95,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.0 million, including accrued interest of $605,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-august-cash-distribution-301609054.html

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

