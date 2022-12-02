U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

CrossAngle joins 40 WONDERS as WONDER 5

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed an NCP (node council partner) with CrossAngle and welcomed the company as one of 40 WONDERS, the governance partners of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem. CrossAngle, a leader in aggregating vital information about blockchain projects in the crypto industry and offers a global crypto assets platform dedicated to transparency and reliability, has joined WEMIX3.0 as WONDER 5.

WONDERS, also known as NCP(Node Council Partner), validates the transactions and blocks of the WEMIX and maintains the connections of the additional nodes to stably operate the Mainnet. The unique identification number from 1 to 40 can be chosen by the partner, taking a crucial role to keep the security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

CrossAngle operates the Xangle platform which helps projects communicate with their stakeholders in crystal clarity. The added clarity improves efficiency that ultimately leads to an air of accountability from which all stakeholders can extract benefit daily. Xangle's vision is to achieve mass adoption of blockchain technology through transparency & accountability.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossangle-joins-40-wonders-as-wonder-5-301692251.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

