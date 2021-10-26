U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,595.95
    +29.47 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,853.96
    +112.81 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,377.29
    +150.59 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,316.38
    +3.73 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.97
    +0.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -20.10 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.58 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    +0.0190 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2270
    +0.5280 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,127.28
    -1,003.59 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.43
    -13.72 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.95
    +52.13 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Crossbeam lands $76M Series C as network effect fuels partner cloud growth

Ron Miller
·4 min read

Crossbeam founder and CEO Bob Moore founded his startup to help companies building sales partnerships understand their overlapping accounts, using a process called account mapping. He knew that eventually the company would benefit from a network effect as customers attracted other partners to the network. As that vision has come to fruition, it has caught the attention of investors and today the company announced a $76 million Series C.

Andreessen Horowitz led the round with participation from prior round lead investors Redpoint Ventures, FirstMark Capital, First Round Capital and Uncork Capital along with Salesforce Ventures, HubSpot Ventures and Okta Ventures. The company has now raised almost $117 million with today's investment, according to Crunchbase data.

Moore says that the network effect was what is attracting investors and it provides an easy way for the company and its investors to measure success by looking at the network graph. "So all the ways that we think about if the business is working and how we measure success tends to revolve around the growth in this network graph and how many new companies are coming on board," he said.

That's because many of these companies joined because they were recruited by other companies. They also can look at how deeply engaged they are in terms of using the platform and how they are collaborating across company lines, he explained. When you look at the growth from inception today, you can see that.

Crossbeam network growth since inception.
Crossbeam network growth since inception.

Image Credits: Crossbeam

Further, over the last year, they have been attracting much larger companies, which has grown the network even faster. "One of the biggest changes in the last year is that we started landing very large enterprise accounts that have these really amazing ecosystems that almost serve as their own centers of gravity [in the partnership graph]," he said.

He says that early on they were selling to partner teams, but now they are also moving into sales and marketing and that's helping feed valuable data into systems like Salesforce and Hubspot (which not coincidentally are also investors). "That wider interest is driven by these integrations into products like Salesforce and HubSpot and Slack where the data can flow into where people are doing their work and actually allow them to get the answers to these questions and measure where the impact is coming from in their partner ecosystems."

In fact, it's only when companies start putting Crossbeam data to work that they start paying. "We have a freemium model, so you can join for free, you can have unlimited partners for free and you can connect all your data for free. The point at which you start paying is when you want to take the data that you've been able to acquire through Crossbeam and have it exit the Crossbeam system and go out into another platform [like Salesforce]," Moore said.

So far that network has grown to 5000 companies. He says that about 20% of participants have become paying customers, which is a pretty standard ratio. Today, the company has around 65 employees with plans to get to 80 by the end of the year.

When we spoke to Moore at the time of the company's $25 million Series B in August 2020, he talked about diversity and inclusion as part of the entire recruiting process and the culture he and the executive team are trying to create at the company -- and he says that has continued as the company has grown.

"We talk about it openly and regularly in our executive team meetings. We have a diversity, equity and inclusion committee internally that is responsible for internal cultural efforts and checks and balances on all of our own processes, which is made up of a diverse array of employees. I think the bottom line is that our diversity numbers and representation among all ranks of the company has held up or gotten even better since the time of the Series B," he said.

He adds that even in a tight employment market, they have been able to attract talent because people want to work at a company that is growing quickly and attracting investors as Crossbeam is.

"We're a B2B company that feels almost like a consumer business in some ways because of all these network effects…and we have a great story to tell and the company is growing very rapidly. We have amazing investors and it shows in the data and we're very transparent culturally about how things are going," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • This Popular Stock Has a 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If you had invested in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) at the beginning of 2020, you'd be sitting pretty right now. Novavax's efforts to develop and market a vaccine for COVID-19 explain the company's terrific performance of late. The company's average price target of $264.20 implies gains of 93% from its share price of $136.86 as of this writing.

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. You can skip our detailed analysis of Laffont’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Billionaire investor and hedge fund […]

  • What Does the Global Shipping Crisis Mean for Corsair Gaming's Stock?

    Corsair's supply-chain struggles don't look like they'll end anytime soon. But might it still be a good investment?

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

    As the world pushes toward a clean energy future, these companies could generate big returns for their shareholders.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.