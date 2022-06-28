U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.94
    -37.17 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,257.04
    -181.22 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,325.23
    -199.33 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.35
    -12.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.09
    +2.52 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    -0.32 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1920
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1760
    +0.7300 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,734.07
    -20.56 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.15
    +1.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Crosschq Names Jo Avent as Chief People Officer

Crosschq
·3 min read
Crosschq
Crosschq

TalentWall Co-Founder to Lead Culture of Learning and Continuous Improvement at High-Growth Talent Acquisition Tech Leader

Crosschq Chief People Officer

Jo Avent, Chief People Officer, Crosschq
Jo Avent, Chief People Officer, Crosschq

DANVILLE, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq, pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ that is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today that TalentWall co-founder, Jo Avent, has been named Chief People Officer of the combined entity. Crosschq acquired TalentWall, the popular recruiting analytics platform that enables talent acquisition teams to hire more efficiently and collaboratively through the use of data, in May 2022. Now more than 80 people strong, Crosschq supports 450+ customers and more than 9,000 active users at companies including Snowflake, Box, HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, GoPuff, Glassdoor, Upwork, DISH, Roblox, Flexport, Cloudflare, Reddit, and more.

Avent co-founded TalentWall in 2017, along with Jacob Paul and Nick Urban. Earlier in her career, she was an independent consultant specializing in recruiting selection process design, adapting agile methods for talent teams, and diversity and inclusion programs. Before that, she was a program manager at ThoughtWorks, where she began as a recruiter. Her career started in the IT recruiting category, where she was a recruiter for a London-based consultancy.

“Jo’s combined experience of running recruiting teams, followed by building her own talent technology company makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead this role,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “She has consistently proven her ability to translate ideas into action, through her firsthand experience of what it takes to help employees develop while supporting the goals of the business.”

Avent commented, “Going from co-founder to Chief People Officer is perhaps an unusual path but since I’ve done some aspect of every role in an organization, I’m keenly aware of the dynamics between different teams and the challenges faced by each role.” She continued, “We create people products for use by people who are, in turn, collaborating with people, putting us in such a unique position. The Crosschq product suite – in use within our own organization – respects and elevates the voice of the candidate and employee, ensuring they are well-positioned for success. I’m excited to be part of the difference we’re making.”

About Crosschq
Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d960380f-0483-4ee4-ba0c-041ed8afdbd8

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Elena Arney elena@crosschq.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Things to Know Before Retiring Outside the U.S.

    A beach-front house in Uruguay or a lakeside villa in the Alps may sound like a retirement panacea, but a full-time move to a foreign country isn’t as simple as it sounds. Without proper planning, clients’ retirement dreams can easily be derailed by a host of financial, emotional, and health-related issues, financial advisors say. This includes understanding the neighborhoods where you might want to live, safety considerations, and the cost of living, which could be vastly different from what it might be if you stayed put.

  • A looming recession could force more employees to come back to the office — or never return

    "If times get very tough, you will see more and more people be asked to come back to work. The power is shifting to employers," Intuit CEO says.

  • Qualcomm's Commitment to Employee Engagement and Wellbeing

    Our employees are committed to inventing solutions to complex problems and making the world a better place. We believe that supporting their holistic wellbeing, inclusive of physical, mental, socia...

  • Graduate ‘gold rush’ as firms fight to fill vacancies

    When Ben* started looking for a job in the insurance industry after graduating last summer, he wasn’t expecting to have to apply for 150 positions to get his foot in the door somewhere.

  • Managers should let employees work from home or risk losing — and not attracting — top money-making talent

    The disconnect between employers and employees is concerning -- and harms an organization's morale and profitability.

  • Tesla CEO Predicts Recession: How Retirement Savers Should Prepare

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently predicted that the U.S. economy would dip into a recession soon. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk said characterized recession as "more likely than not" in the near term. Say Musk turns out to be right: How would that affect your ability to save for retirement?

  • Secure 2.0: Which House, Senate Proposals Are Best For You?

    Congress has taken three giant steps toward beefing up retirement planning for Americans this year. A make-or-break step comes next.

  • Social Security: How To Request Retroactive Payments If You Started Collecting After Your Full Retirement Age

    If you decided to wait until full retirement age to begin collecting Social Security, you can request retroactive payments that are typically delivered via a one-time, lump-sum payment when you file...

  • The Crypto Jobs Boom

    It may be a bear market, but there are still plenty of jobs to be had at crypto companies. This article is part of CoinDesk's "Future of Work" Week.

  • Investment Woes? Fight Back With Tax And Retirement Planning

    Instead of passively waiting for a market rally, you can take action and avoid investing apathy with retirement planning and tax tactics. Financial advisors say Roth IRA investing is "on sale" this year and will set you up for tax-free gains in the future. "Market downturns create favorable tax opportunities," said Anthony Watson, founder and president of Thrive Retirement Specialists in Dearborn, Mich.

  • More than a third of Americans can work from home full time

    Story at a glance Thirty-five percent of respondents with remote options said they are allowed to work off-site full time. Another 23 percent can work anywhere part time. The online poll, which measured the responses of more than 25,000 U.S. adults, was conducted by Ipsos from March 15 to April 18. Most Americans enjoy some flexibility in…

  • What It Takes to Get a Job in Crypto

    CoinDesk asked a variety of crypto professionals about how they got their foot in the door in the industry. This piece is part of CoinDesk’s Future of Work Week.

  • Market Downturn Hasn't Chilled Optimism About Crypto Jobs

    As the debate continues about whether we are in a new crypto winter, workers remain optimistic, as long as they don’t have to go to the office. At least that is one takeaway from the CoinDesk Crypto Work Survey.

  • Gloat nabs $90M to build AI-powered internal jobs marketplaces

    Gloat, an internal marketplace for corporate talent, today announced that it raised $90 million in a Series D round led by Generation Investment Management, bringing the startup's total raised to $192 million. In an email Q&A with TechCrunch, CEO Ben Reuveni said that the proceeds will be put toward expanding Gloat's presence, growing its team of over 250 employees and "strengthening" its R&D initiatives. The list of employee recruitment, acquisition and jobs boards products is practically endless -- see Workday, LinkedIn and SAP SuccessFactors to start.

  • GoDaddy 2021 Sustainability Report: Talent Management and Engagement

    We put the success of our employees at the heart of everything we do.

  • You’re Hiring Wrong: Do It More Like Web3

    By adopting a more open, fluid model, traditional firms would find it easier to attract talent and end up with a more passionate, engaged workforce.

  • This company created an algorithm that makes job descriptions more inclusive

    Greater diversity in the workplace benefits everyone, from employees to companies! That’s why Toshe Ayo-Ariyo, Sonal Patel, and Danielle Ho created UInclude, a company that uses a machine learning algorithm to eliminate biased language from job listings and recruiting materials. The post This company created an algorithm that makes job descriptions more inclusive appeared first on In The Know.

  • Is an employer required to rehire laid-off workers? Ask HR

    Unless you have a signed contract or collective bargaining agreement with your employer, it is not obligated to offer you your previous job.

  • Introducing Future of Work Week

    Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are the new way of work, attracting people who don't want to work for companies anymore.

  • Outstanding in Her Oil Field: The Networking Challenge of an Isolated Engineer

    How does an asset development and completion operation expert connect with others like her when there are so few like her?