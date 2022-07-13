Crosschq Shortlisted for 2022 SaaS Awards

Crosschq

International Software Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

DANVILLE, Calif., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq, pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ that is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS Product for Recruitment category.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said, “Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals. SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA. Continuing to evolve, this year we’ve seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage.”

He continued, “Our judges were impressed with the volume of original solutions for modern business in all industry areas. Stay tuned for our August announcement of category finalists, representing those few solutions who can demonstrate that extra edge in impressing our international panel of judges, who are now left with a next-to impossible task.”

Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq, said, “To be awarded this recognition in the SaaS Awards, the SaaS industry’s de facto recognition platform, is an exciting honor. It reflects the Crosschq team’s true commitment to cloud-computing excellence and innovation.”

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Story continues

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .





CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Elena Arney elena@crosschq.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com



