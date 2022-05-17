U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

CrossCountry Mortgage Celebrates National Military Appreciation Month

·3 min read

Company Extends Support for Current and Former Military Professionals with
Home for a Hero Sweepstakes and CCM Cares Initiatives

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Military Appreciation Month, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation's largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, is launching a variety of initiatives to honor current and former members of the U.S. military.

CrossCountry Mortgage celebrates National Military Appreciation Month and extends support for current and former military professionals with Home for a Hero Sweepstakes and several CCM Cares initiatives. The company also employs nearly 250 veterans and active-duty service members.

"The American dream of homeownership would not be possible without the selfless individuals who help protect our rights and our country," said Laura Soave, chief brand officer, CCM. "We are very proud to celebrate National Military Appreciation Month through several new initiatives, but our dedication to the U.S. Armed Forces is something we are committed to year-round."

In addition to employing nearly 250 veterans and active-duty service members, as well as offering VA loans as part of its lending portfolio, CCM's support of the military includes:

  • Home for a Hero
    Later this month, CCM will award one lucky Northeast Ohio-based active-duty military member or veteran $10,000 to be used toward their mortgage as part of its Home for a Hero Sweepstakes with FOX 8. Eight additional military members will receive $500.

  • Reuniting a Military Family
    As the official mortgage partner of the Cleveland Browns, CCM and the Cleveland Browns recently partnered to reunite a military mom and her Ohio family with a surprise unveil at the Browns' CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

  • Creating Memorable Experiences
    Over the past year, CCM has donated more than 250 game tickets, including tickets to professional football and hockey games, to enable members of the military to enjoy a day with their loved ones. The company also donated 500 tickets to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in December for use by military members and their families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company has plans for similar ticket donations during the fall sports season.

  • Honoring Fallen Heroes
    Last fall, CCM made a $100,000 donation to the high school alma mater of fallen hero Maxton W. Soviak, who lost his life serving in Afghanistan. The gift was presented during the Cleveland Browns "Salute to Service" game.

The company looks forward to continuing its commitment to military-minded causes throughout the year.

About CrossCountry Mortgage
CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders, with 7,600 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized eight times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 100 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit www.crosscountrymortgage.com.

CrossCountry Mortgage (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Mortgage)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crosscountry-mortgage-celebrates-national-military-appreciation-month-301549232.html

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage

