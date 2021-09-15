U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

CrossCountry Mortgage Offering Exciting, Free Gameday Experiences, $90,000 in Prizes During Cleveland Browns Season

·4 min read

'Dedicated Dawgs' Sweepstakes Prizes Include Trip Package to Browns-Patriots Away Game, $50,000 to Create Winner's Own 'Ultimate Dawg Pound' Backyard Party Area

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From a futuristic "Hype Cam Experience" studio where visitors can create and share free, Browns-themed custom video messages, to an "ultimate backyard viewing party" area overlooking the Dawg Pound, to a season-long sweepstakes featuring nearly $90,000 in prizes, CrossCountry Mortgage will bring several fan-friendly entertainment experiences to every Cleveland Browns home game during the 2021 season.

Fans enjoying the Hype Cam Experience can also automatically register for the nearly $90,000 in prizes available through the CrossCountry Mortgage “Dedicated Dawgs” Sweepstakes.

One of the nation's largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, CrossCountry Mortgage is the Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Browns and exclusive partner of the team's CrossCountry Mortgage Campus training and administrative complex in Berea.

All the fun begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 19, on Dawg Pound Drive, where fans can enjoy CrossCountry Mortgage's Hype Cam Experience, which creates personalized, 360-degree pregame videos that can be shared, along with the hashtag #CCMHypeCam, through social media.

Fans enjoying the Hype Cam Experience can also automatically register for the nearly $90,000 in prizes available through the CrossCountry Mortgage "Dedicated Dawgs" Sweepstakes. The grand prize will be $50,000 in cash to create the winner's own "Ultimate Dawg Pound" backyard party area inspired by FirstEnergy Stadium's new CrossCountry Mortgage "Landing."

Also up for grabs will be an expenses-paid trip for two to the Browns-New England Patriots game in Foxborough, Mass., in November.

Weekly prizes available through the Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes include:

  • Passes to enjoy a game from the CrossCountry Mortgage Landing

  • Tickets for the company's "Best Seats in the House" experience

  • D.A.W.G. Rover remote controlled cooler

  • Cleveland Browns gear

"As a major new partner of the Browns, we wanted to add to the excitement of the pregame experience and reward pro football's most passionate and dedicated fans," said Laura Soave, chief brand officer, CrossCountry Mortgage. "We encourage fans to visit us on Dawg Pound Drive before every home game or enter our sweepstakes online."

"We are thrilled to have CrossCountry Mortgage as a member of the Browns family, and they have already proven their dedication to elevating our fans' experience with their involvement in training camp this summer," said Browns Vice President of Corporate Partnerships David Safer. "They are providing special opportunities and engagements for our fans through their activations at Dawg Pound Drive and FirstEnergy Stadium's CrossCountry Mortgage Landing this season, and we are all eager to celebrate our 75th anniversary and to welcome Browns fans back into the building for the exciting season ahead."

In addition to registering for the CrossCountry Mortgage Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes at any Browns home game, consumers can enter online beginning September 19 by clicking the "Promotions" link in the Browns Mobile App or visiting www.Browns.com/CCM. (See website for sweepstakes rules.)

CrossCountry Mortgage's partnership with the Browns and its fans represents another important commitment to the city where the company was founded in 2003 and where it will soon move into an expansive new corporate campus near downtown. The partnership also includes CrossCountry Mortgage's involvement in the team's community and youth football initiatives and helping to advance the mortgage lender's longstanding support of military veterans.

To learn more about CrossCountry Mortgage, please visit www.crosscountrymortgage.com.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

All the fun begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 19, on Dawg Pound Drive, where fans can enjoy CrossCountry Mortgage’s Hype Cam Experience, which creates personalized, 360-degree pregame videos that can be shared, along with the hashtag #CCMHypeCam, through social media.
