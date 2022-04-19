'Crossfire: Legion' will hit Steam early access on May 24th

Real-time strategy game Crossfire: Legion will soon be available on Steam in early access. You'll be able to get your hands on Blackbird Interactive's latest Starcraft-esque title starting on May 24th.

It's based on the CrossFire tactical shooter series, which is immensely popular in Asia. The original game has more than a billion registered players, according to developer Smilegate. The most recent title, CrossfireX , was released on Xbox consoles earlier this year.

The early access build of Crossfire: Legion will include the entire first act of the campaign. You can also expect co-op as well as multiplayer modes with leaderboards. Players will take command of an army from one of three factions: Black List, Global Risk and New Horizon. You'll duke it out with rivals across a range of environments and terrains.