U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,399.19
    -12.48 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,321.96
    -158.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,588.91
    -25.88 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.48
    +1.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    -7.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.41 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0076 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1670
    -0.0250 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3050
    +0.7070 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,491.37
    -499.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.27
    +2.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.49
    -34.85 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Crosslinking Agent Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global crosslinking agent market is estimated to be valued at 6,673. 17 USD million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Key Highlights

New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crosslinking Agent Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241310/?utm_source=GNW
The major factors driving the market are rising demand for a variety of coatings and an increased emphasis on high-performance crosslinking agents.
In contrast, the presence of self-crosslinking agents might hamper market growth.
Whereas the increasing demand for innovative coatings is a major opportunity in the global crosslinking agent market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Decorative Coatings

Decorative coatings are applied to the interior and exterior surfaces of residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. ?The increase in the construction sector across the world is, in turn, boosting the demand for various crosslinking agents in decorative coatings.
The construction sector in the Asia-Pacific region is the largest in the world and is increasing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class income, and urbanization.?
China is one of the leading countries, with respect to the construction of shopping centers. China is one of the leading countries in shopping-center construction. China has almost 4,000 shopping centers, while 7,000 more are estimated to be open by 2025.?
In Canada, various government projects, including the Affordable Housing Initiative (AHI), New Building Canada Plan (NBCP), and Made in Canada, have been supporting the expansion of the sector. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, the number of housing units sold in Canada in 2019 were 489 thousand and was forecasted to reach 583 thousand in 2021.?
The market is expected to recover with the resumed construction activities, which is anticipated to drive the demand for decorative coating during the forecast period.?

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the highly developed automotive sector in China, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the architectural and various industrial sectors through the years.
The government of China estimates a 20% penetration rate of electric vehicles by 2025. With the increasing production of vehicles in the country, the demand for automotive coating is likely to ascend, which is anticipated to influence the market for crosslinking agents.?
Automobile manufacturing in China is a significant contributor to global automobile production. As per the reports by OICA, the country accounted for over 30% production share in 2021. This includes the production of passenger cars and light and heavy commercial vehicles. The country produced 25,225,242 units of vehicles in 2020 and 18,242,588 units from January to September in 2021.
In India, under the Make in India reform, the government of the country has offered favorable regulations for multinationals to set up their bases in India. Moreover, an increase in FDI share in the manufacturing industry is further likely to attract investments by foreign players. Thereby, it is expected to support industrial production in the upcoming years.
As per the reports by the Ministry of Economy Trade & Industry (METI), industrial production in Japan increased by over 3% in 2021. The global market has witnessed ascending growth in 2021, leading to the increased demand for industrial electronics and household appliances. The country has a large production base for electronics and other components, the majority of which is exported to the economies in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Continuous growth in the paint and coatings industry for various applications is expected to drive the market for crosslinking agents through the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

The global crosslinking agent market is partially fragmented in nature in terms of revenue with many players competing in the market. Some of the major players in the market include (not in any particular order) Evonik Industries AG?, BASF SE, DOW, Huntsman International LLC, and Allnex GMBH, among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241310/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • Market check: Stocks rise ahead of Fed decision, chip stocks jump

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the sector action in early trading ahead of the Fed policy decision.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Why NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Levels May not be Sustainable

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made 94% returns from a year ago, and 438% from three years ago. While the company is growing, investors wonder if the stock has further upside. In this article, we will compare the market valuation with the current and future earnings for NVIDIA, and see if potential earnings match the value.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • 10 Stocks Gaining Ground on Thursday

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks gaining ground today. To take a look at some more stocks that are moving up, go to 5 Stocks Gaining Ground on Thursday. All the three major stock market indices in the US are in the green today as Wall Street is beginning to […]

  • Intel, Micron CEOs to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on chip making

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chief executives of Intel and Micron will testify on March 23 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee as the industry and lawmakers make the case for $52 billion in U.S. subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing. The chief executive of truckmaker Paccar Inc will also testify at the hearing, which will look at vulnerabilities in semiconductor supply chains and the sector's connection with American competitiveness. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell announced the https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2022/3/developing-next-generation-technology-for-innovation hearing on Wednesday.

  • Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.

    Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.

  • Stock Traders Brace for $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a quarterly event known as triple witching

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a sin

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russi

  • Tesla could eventually make flying aircrafts: analyst

    One long-time Tesla analyst sees the car company eventually getting into flying aircraft.

  • After Rivian's Plunge, Is Now the Time to Buy?

    The Nasdaq Composite Index has fallen nearly 19.6% this year as of this writing. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has fallen 65% so far in 2022. To begin with, it is important to understand that Rivian stock isn't the surest way to riches, as some early investors believed.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.