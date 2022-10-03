U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Crosslinking Agent Market Size to Grow by USD 6.03 Bn, Vendors to Increase Investments in R&D to Compete in the Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crosslinking agent market is concentrated, with the presence of a few vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased investment in R&D to compete in the market. These players have a wide geographical presence, and their production facilities are located across the world. The threat of competition among the vendors was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026

The crosslinking agent market size is expected to grow by USD 6.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing applications in the automotive and building and construction industries are driving the crosslinking agent market growth. However, factors such as the limitations of crosslinking agents may challenge market growth.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the crosslinking agent market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports monthly and download 5 reports per month!

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist crosslinking agent market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the crosslinking agent market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the crosslinking agent market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crosslinking agent market vendors

Related Reports

Stearic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stearic acid market size is projected to grow by USD 553.66 million from 2021 to 2026.

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electrically conductive coatings market size is projected to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Crosslinking Agent Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.03 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Industrial coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Decorative coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allnex Management GmbH

  • 10.4 Angus Chemical Co.

  • 10.5 BASF SE

  • 10.6 Covestro AG

  • 10.7 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.8 Hexion Inc.

  • 10.9 Huntsman corp.

  • 10.10 INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • 10.11 Stahl Holdings BV

  • 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026
Global Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crosslinking-agent-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-03-bn-vendors-to-increase-investments-in-rd-to-compete-in-the-market---technavio-301637740.html

SOURCE Technavio

