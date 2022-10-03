Crosslinking Agent Market Size to Grow by USD 6.03 Bn, Vendors to Increase Investments in R&D to Compete in the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crosslinking agent market is concentrated, with the presence of a few vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased investment in R&D to compete in the market. These players have a wide geographical presence, and their production facilities are located across the world. The threat of competition among the vendors was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The crosslinking agent market size is expected to grow by USD 6.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing applications in the automotive and building and construction industries are driving the crosslinking agent market growth. However, factors such as the limitations of crosslinking agents may challenge market growth.

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the crosslinking agent market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co.

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist crosslinking agent market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the crosslinking agent market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the crosslinking agent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crosslinking agent market vendors

Crosslinking Agent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.03 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

