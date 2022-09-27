U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Crossmedia Names Dr. Ramendra Singh Chief Performance Media Officer

·3 min read

Experienced Marketer Joins One of the Industry's Most Diverse C-Suites

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmedia, the global independent media agency network, has hired Dr. Ramendra (Ram) Singh as its first Chief Performance Media Officer to lead the agency's performance media and analytics functions.

Crossmedia U.S. CEO Kamran Asghar said Singh joins a diverse, seasoned C-Suite fortified by recent additions of a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief People Officer and Head of Investment.

Singh has served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Chief Analytics Officer (CAO/CDO/CDAO), and Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Fortune 500 firms for more than two decades.

For the past seven years, he was Chief Analytics Officer at Performics, the performance marketing arm of Publicis Media. Earlier in his career, he held marketing leadership roles at Brandman University in Irvine, California and companies including AOL Time Warner, Sprint-Nextel and IBM.

In addition to wide recognition for his work on cross-channel performance optimization, Performance Marketing World named him its U.S. performance pioneer in April.

"We believe all media is performance media at Crossmedia," Asghar said. "Ram has a more versatile, broader perspective than most performance professionals, and his knowledge and experience will help us drive positive outcomes for our clients."

Singh intimately understands the confluence of creative, media and analytics and will work closely with Crossmedia's Redbox Business Intelligence and integrated marketplace buying teams to drive brand messaging and conversions.

"With the growing movement to again bundle media and creative, performance media specialists need to expand their skill sets. As a community, we need to widen the previously narrow aperture through which we have traditionally viewed the business," he said.

Crossmedia made a series of strategic C-suite additions this year to accelerate post-pandemic growth, including Christine Merrifield-Wehrle as Head of Investment, Anne Bologna as Chief Strategy Officer, and Kristen Metzger as Chief People Officer. It also promoted long-tenured Crossmedia executive Ali Plonchak to Chief Operating Officer and made Plonchak and Lee Beale, Head of Redbox, Managing Partners.

The executive team is now one of the most diverse in the industry, with a C-suite that is 43% female and 43% BIPOC.

About Crossmedia

Crossmedia is the global media independent. We do media the right way, guided by the principles of Trust, Reason and the Pursuit of Happiness. From a handful of employees in 1997, our team grown to more than 600 worldwide. We pioneered operational media transparency to optimize outcomes for clients such as Etihad Airways, Lidl, U.S. Bank, Hartford, Illva Saronno, European Wax Center and White Castle. Minority-owned and certified in the U.S. and with a culture like no other, Crossmedia was named one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work the past three years and was twice named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year.

Media Contact:

Hank Kim
Managing Director
Middle 8 Media
917-647-0500
345471@email4pr.com
www.m8media.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossmedia-names-dr-ramendra-singh-chief-performance-media-officer-301634247.html

SOURCE Crossmedia

