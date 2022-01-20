Crossover Health and Matrix Clinical Solutions Announce Joint Primary Care and Occupational Health Offering for Employers

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossover Health , a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care, and Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network ® company and provider of workers compensation health services, announced today at the 2022 Onsite Employee Health Clinics Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona , that they will offer a joint primary care and occupational health solution. The new-to-market offering will combine Crossover’s Primary Health care model, inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, coaching and care navigation, with Matrix’s custom workplace health solutions, such as onsite occupational health, workplace certification and vaccine deployment and testing, providing employers with a comprehensive health, safety and well-being strategy.



Employer investment in both primary care and occupational health is growing exponentially, in large part because of the evolving workplace health and safety considerations of the pandemic-era. According to a study conducted by Mercer and the National Association of Worksite Health Centers, employers are embracing more expansive health services.1 Similarly, employers are making major investments in the Occupational Health & Workplace Safety Services industry, contributing to an estimated market size of $7.1b by 2022.2

“The pandemic has emphasized an existing demand for employer-sponsored healthcare solutions, as well as workplace health and safety measures, with many employers seeking something more comprehensive and long-term than current offerings,” explained Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, MD Chief Medical Officer, Crossover Health. “Collaborating with Matrix will enable Crossover to offer to employers a broader range of services, streamlining the care experience and delivering meaningful results.”

Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President, Daniel Castillo, M.D., M.B.A., added, “We look forward to working alongside Crossover to build out comprehensive and convenient solutions for employers who are taking workplace health and safety to the next level. Our combined national footprint coupled with our commitment to improving clinical outcomes and lowering the total cost of care will enable us to create a new standard for workplace health through this joint offering.”

Crossover and Matrix each operate in all 50 states, and combined have approximately 250 physical locations and nearly 6,000 health care providers and staff. The companies share a dedication to the role of foundational primary care and preventative health, and have deep roots in employer-sponsored healthcare. The collaborative solutions are anticipated to be offered later this year.

For more information, visit crossoverhealth.com and matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. The company’s national medical group delivers at scale, Primary Health, a proven care model driven by an interdisciplinary team inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching and care navigation. With a focus on wellbeing and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships with its members and flexibly surrounds them with care - in-person, online, and anytime - based on the member preference. Combining a sophisticated approach to data analytics that incorporate social determinants of health, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers and most importantly, members. Together we are building health as it should be and engaging a community of members to live their best health. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social media @crossoverhealth.

About Matrix Clinical Solutions

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization’s network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix Clinical Solutions helps America’s communities and workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses’ productivity and continuity through tailored health solutions. Our all-in-one worksite health offering delivers flexible on-site, virtual, and mobile employer health services, including occupational, primary, preventative, urgent, and episodic care, with fully integrated labs.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

