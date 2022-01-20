U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,571.77
    +39.01 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,284.14
    +255.49 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,518.86
    +178.61 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.75
    +25.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.70
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.44 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8430
    +0.0160 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1390
    -0.2140 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,991.75
    +807.66 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.82
    +26.56 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Crossover Health and Matrix Clinical Solutions Announce Joint Primary Care and Occupational Health Offering for Employers

Crossover Health
·4 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossover Health, a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care, and Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network ® company and provider of workers compensation health services, announced today at the 2022 Onsite Employee Health Clinics Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, that they will offer a joint primary care and occupational health solution. The new-to-market offering will combine Crossover’s Primary Health care model, inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, coaching and care navigation, with Matrix’s custom workplace health solutions, such as onsite occupational health, workplace certification and vaccine deployment and testing, providing employers with a comprehensive health, safety and well-being strategy.

Employer investment in both primary care and occupational health is growing exponentially, in large part because of the evolving workplace health and safety considerations of the pandemic-era. According to a study conducted by Mercer and the National Association of Worksite Health Centers, employers are embracing more expansive health services.1 Similarly, employers are making major investments in the Occupational Health & Workplace Safety Services industry, contributing to an estimated market size of $7.1b by 2022.2

“The pandemic has emphasized an existing demand for employer-sponsored healthcare solutions, as well as workplace health and safety measures, with many employers seeking something more comprehensive and long-term than current offerings,” explained Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, MD Chief Medical Officer, Crossover Health. “Collaborating with Matrix will enable Crossover to offer to employers a broader range of services, streamlining the care experience and delivering meaningful results.”

Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President, Daniel Castillo, M.D., M.B.A., added, “We look forward to working alongside Crossover to build out comprehensive and convenient solutions for employers who are taking workplace health and safety to the next level. Our combined national footprint coupled with our commitment to improving clinical outcomes and lowering the total cost of care will enable us to create a new standard for workplace health through this joint offering.”

Crossover and Matrix each operate in all 50 states, and combined have approximately 250 physical locations and nearly 6,000 health care providers and staff. The companies share a dedication to the role of foundational primary care and preventative health, and have deep roots in employer-sponsored healthcare. The collaborative solutions are anticipated to be offered later this year.

For more information, visit crossoverhealth.com and matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. The company’s national medical group delivers at scale, Primary Health, a proven care model driven by an interdisciplinary team inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching and care navigation. With a focus on wellbeing and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships with its members and flexibly surrounds them with care - in-person, online, and anytime - based on the member preference. Combining a sophisticated approach to data analytics that incorporate social determinants of health, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers and most importantly, members. Together we are building health as it should be and engaging a community of members to live their best health. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social media @crossoverhealth.

About Matrix Clinical Solutions

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization’s network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix Clinical Solutions helps America’s communities and workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses’ productivity and continuity through tailored health solutions. Our all-in-one worksite health offering delivers flexible on-site, virtual, and mobile employer health services, including occupational, primary, preventative, urgent, and episodic care, with fully integrated labs.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

Media Contacts

Sydney Bronstein
Media Relations
Crossover Health
sydney.bronstein@crossoverhealth.com
312-330-5336

Elissa Johnsen
EJJ Communications, LLC on behalf of Matrix Medical Network
elissa.johnsen@matrixmedicalnetwork.com
312-285-3203

____________________________
1Mercer. “Worksite Health Centers 2021 Survey Report.” 26 Oct. 2021, https://www.mercer.us/content/dam/mercer/attachments/north-america/us/us-2021-worksite-health-centers-survey-report.pdf. Accessed 20 Jan. 2022.

2IBISWorld. “Occupational Health & Workplace Safety Services in the US - Market Size 2005–2026.” 23 Nov. 2020, https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/market-size/occupational-health-workplace-safety-services-united-states/. Accessed 20 Jan. 2022.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a16de803-5caf-4c41-b57c-92af81a7d86b


Recommended Stories

  • Where are you most likely to catch COVID? New study highlights high risk locations

    Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novocure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) are jumping 12.9% higher as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday. The solid gain came after investment firm Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy recommendation. Truist kept its 12-month price target for the stock at $125, which represents upside potential of more than 70%.

  • Why you should get a booster even though you could still get Omicron: Scientist

    Though COVID-19 vaccines and boosters provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths, the quickly-spreading Omicron variant remains a significant challenge.

  • Marker Therapeutics Stock Gains On FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Second MultiTAA-Cell Therapy For Pancreatic Cancer

    The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Marker Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MRKR) MT-601, a multi-tumor-associated antigen (MultiTAA)-specific T cell product for pancreatic cancer. Following MT-401 for post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MT-601 is Marker's second novel MultiTAA-specific T cell product to receive orphan drug designation and the first in a solid tumor indication. Marker developed MT-601, a new product targeting six tumor-associated antigens (PRAME, NY-ESO-1, Surviv

  • How Many Times Can You Wear N95 and KN95 Masks? Experts Weight In.

    The CDC now says the general public can wear N95 masks. But how many times can you use them? Experts break it down and share how to store and extend the life of your face mask.

  • White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

    White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

  • How many vaccinated New Yorkers are infected with COVID?

    What you should know today.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • This Is What a Month Without Alcohol Does to Your Body

    Dry January is a popular New Year's resolution, where people give up booze for a month. But does it offer long-lasting health benefits? Here’s what to know.

  • COVID-19: 'Vaccination is the way' to keep the economy open, doctor says

    Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Virginia getting rid of its mask mandate for schools, the Omicron variant, and coronavirus vaccinations.

  • Ontario to lift COVID-19 restrictions starting Jan. 31

    Business group calls reopening plan "mega slow".

  • Why Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging in response to positive clinical results from a stomach cancer study. Last September, Leap Therapeutics stock more than doubled overnight after the company reported impressive response rate data for its lead candidate DKN-1 plus tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). The experimental combination treatment was tested among patients newly diagnosed with advanced-stage stomach cancer.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • Illumina Collaborates With Nashville Biosciences to Accelerate Medicines Development

    Collaboration will transform new insights into drug discovery and therapy development through large-scale genomics

  • The CDC Says These N95 and KN95 Masks Are Legit (No Knock-Offs Here!)

    The CDC now recommends wearing respirators. Here are the best N95 masks and KN95 masks to buy online now to protect against Omicron COVID-19.

  • Alphabet's Verily signs L'Oreal in multi-year skin deal as losses grow

    Alphabet Inc's health tech arm Verily on Thursday announced its newest tie-up in its search for sustainable revenue, saying it would study skin health and explore new products with cosmetics maker L'Oreal SA. Verily previously has drawn criticism from its former executives for signing flashy, one-off research collaborations instead of focusing more attention on landing recurring subscribers to its software for clinical research and disease management. The critics have said Verily's approach has left it with intermittent revenue and further off from generating profit.

  • Unhappy with your Medicare Advantage plan? Now's your chance to escape

    If your coverage or costs are no good anymore, you have a limited window to make a change.

  • Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Is Inching Toward Human Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink is now hiring a clinical trial director, an indication that the company’s longstanding goal of implanting chips in human brains is coming closer.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Youn

  • 47-year-old Dolphin Is Happy Go “Lucky” at Brookfield Zoo

    Lucky, a playful 47-year-old dolphin currently residing at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a common type of skin and oral canc...