Crossover Health Secures $168 Million in Series D Financing to Fuel Expansion of National Primary Health Service

·3 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health, a relationship-based, tech-enabled, national healthcare organization that integrates both virtual and in-person care for employers and health plans, today announced that it has raised $168 million in an oversubscribed Series D financing led by Deerfield Management Company. Additional new investors include Perceptive Advisors, OrbiMed Advisors, Foresite Capital, Avidity Partners, SharesPost100 Fund, Irving Investors, and PFM Health Sciences. The capital will be applied to continuing the national expansion of Crossover's Connected System of Health for employers and payers.

Crossover Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crossover Health)
Crossover Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crossover Health)

"Today's financing signifies confidence in our vision and ability to address the evolving healthcare needs of self-insured employers and traditional payers who are looking for more care delivery accountability that achieves lower cost, higher quality, and a consistently exceptional experience for their employees and members," said Scott Shreeve, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crossover Health. "We have always been driven by a clear and compelling vision for how healthcare should be - comprehensive, simple, and above all, engaging. We achieve this with a value-based approach that includes team-based primary care, physical medicine, mental health, and care navigation as part of our in-person and online Primary Health service."

Founded in 2010, Crossover Health currently services over 400,000 eligible employees and dependents throughout the country. Crossover's Connected System of Health creates a national network that delivers online care in all 50 states, as well as in-person care in 48 health center in 11 states. These health centers are located either on employer campuses, near employer campuses, or in the neighborhoods where eligible members and their families live.

"Crossover Health has created a comprehensive and highly coordinated connected system of health for employers," said Adam Grossman, Partner at Deerfield Management. "Our interest in backing health technology, care services, and innovative reimbursement models that have helped transform the industry aligns with the commitment of the Crossover team."

Crossover is well known throughout the industry for its innovative design methodology that includes unique aesthetics and neighborhood-based themes, and architectural elements designed to support efficient workflows, care team coordination, and an improved overall member experience. Crossover's Primary Health technology platform promotes online interaction with its members, provides members access to their health data, and encourages an everyday approach to managing member health and well-being. As a result, members experience "surround sound and streaming" health services, whenever and wherever they need care.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the financing and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Crossover Health.

About Crossover Health
Crossover Health, a Gurnet Point Capital portfolio company, is a relationship-based, tech-enabled national healthcare organization that provides comprehensive and coordinated healthcare to self-insured employers and health plans. We represent a next generation primary health model, inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching, and care navigation to control healthcare costs while enhancing both quality and experience. Combining onsite, nearsite, and virtual health services, Crossover delivers personalized care from a dedicated, collaborative care team with access to a curated network of specialist providers, a sophisticated enterprise data warehouse that aggregates a vast array of permissioned health data, and a suite of analytics to help companies actively manage their healthcare spend. Crossover Health was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on Twitter @crossoverhealth.

Media Contacts:
Cammy Duong
Westwicke, an ICR company
cammy.duong@westwicke.com
203-682-8380

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossover-health-secures-168-million-in-series-d-financing-to-fuel-expansion-of-national-primary-health-service-301257172.html

SOURCE Crossover Health Inc

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus money, according to House Democrats.

  • Treasuries’ Worst Quarter Since 2016 Ends With Questions Aplenty

    (Bloomberg) -- As bond traders wrap up the worst quarter for Treasuries since the aftermath of 2016’s surprise U.S. presidential election result, there’s no shortage of mystery surrounding what comes next.First and foremost, there’s the likelihood of another massive government-stimulus package -- featuring infrastructure spending, this time -- that could tally as much as $3 trillion. Traders are just starting to debate whether the tax increases expected to be included would offset the stimulative benefits to the economy, and how that calculation might play out in the world’s biggest bond market.The debate in Washington over further spending comes as bonds have hit a lull, rebounding modestly this week after a punishing stretch that drove yields to pre-pandemic heights. In options, the cost of hedging against higher yields has eased, although the tilt remains bearish. One force in the days ahead may play into that shift and help cap yields for now: quarter-end rebalancing that spurs buying by pension funds. But all eyes will be on the economic proposal that President Joe Biden says he’ll unveil next week.“The reason the market hasn’t wrapped its head around this second plan yet is because of the tax component,” said Michael Franzese, managing partner at MCAP LLC. “The bottom line, for me as a market maker and position taker, is that I don’t see the necessity of having to do anything. Tax hikes are more detrimental than the positives that we might gain from infrastructure expense.”For now, Franzese says he’s relying on monthly and weekly employment data to determine how quickly the current $1.9 trillion round of stimulus is working and to see if he should resume selling Treasuries maturing in seven years and out.The government will release March payrolls figures on the April 2 Good Friday holiday, when U.S. stocks are closed and the bond market is open for a half day. Economists project that job gains likely surged this month.Also next week, quarter-end rebalancing may drive investors into fixed income and out of equities, given the rally in stocks and the bond selloff. Bank of America Corp. strategists, for example, estimate that $41 billion of U.S. private pension funds will flow into Treasuries over the quarter, with the bulk of that still to come before the end of March.The 10-year note, a benchmark for global borrowing, yields 1.68%, down from the more than one-year high of 1.75% touched in mid-March. The reflation trade fueled by previous rounds of stimulus and ultra-loose Federal Reserve policy has Treasuries down 3.79% this year through March 25. It would be the biggest quarterly loss since Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.Still at issue in the market’s calculus behind the next round of stimulus is the amount of tax hikes in the plan.For Chevy Chase Trust’s Craig Pernick, the stimulative potential of the spending figures being discussed in Washington may overshadow concern about the headwinds from tax hikes.“The market has always anticipated there was going to be some infrastructure package, but not yet fully understood what that would look like,” said Pernick, the firm’s head of fixed income. “Depending on how it’s paid for, it could go either way. I would be more concerned that it pushes rates moderately higher, throwing more fuel on the fire of economic growth.”What to WatchEconomic calendar:March 29: Dallas Fed manufacturing activityMarch 30: FHFA house price data; S&P CoreLogic housing data; Conference Board consumer confidenceMarch 31: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; MNI Chicago PMI; pending home salesApril 1: Challenger job cuts; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingApril 2: Nonfarm payrollsFed calendar:March 29: Fed Governor Chris WallerMarch 30: Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles; New York Fed’s John WilliamsApril 1: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick HarkerApril 2: Atlanta Fed’s Raphael BosticAuction schedule:March 29: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 30: 42-day cash-management billsApril 1: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • I want to sell my home, but I can’t find anything to buy. Should I rent instead?

    'It would be nice to spend money, go on vacations and not have to work so much. But I also don’t want to be stuck in a rental paying as much as I was when I owned my house.'

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • Here’s How the World’s Chip Shortage Is Playing Out for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A global semiconductor shortage has upended the supply of everyday devices from smartphones to gaming consoles to tech-dependent cars. With companies warning the issue may last into the second half, the fallout threatens to weigh on share prices for months to come.Since news broke in November that Apple Inc. faced a shortage of chips for its latest iPhone, warnings about the impact have been coming thick and fast. Truckmaker Volvo Group and electric-vehicle company Nio Inc. last week joined a long list of auto producers that have idled assembly lines.The lack of chips has been caused by booming demand for tech gear, in large part because of the pandemic, and winter weather in Texas and a fire in Japan have added to the problem. It’s been a boon for companies such as Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corp. that produce the equipment semiconductor makers need to boost output.Here’s a look at the companies with the most at stake as the global chip shortage rages on, and how their stocks have been affected:AutomakersAuto stocks have come roaring back from their pandemic lows. Now both the chip shortage and concern over a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic have pulled a Bloomberg index of global manufacturers down 14% from its Jan. 25 record high.Volvo Group slumped 7% Tuesday after saying it will have to suspend production due to the lack of semiconductors, while China’s Nio slid 4.8% Friday when it said it will stop output at a factory in Anhui province.A fire March 19 at a Japanese factory operated by Renesas Electronics Corp., one of the biggest makers of automotive chips, hit the industry hard. It triggered a 6.7% drop in General Motors Corp. shares over three days last week. In Japan, shares of Toyota Motor Corp., which touched a six-year high March 18, slumped 6.1% in the subsequent four sessions.“The automotive sector has arguably experienced the greatest level of disruption, with more and more OEMs either slowing production or closing manufacturing plants on a temporary basis,” said Thomas Fitzgerald, a fund manager at EdenTree Investment Management Ltd., referring to original equipment manufacturers.China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. slid 19% over three days last week after reporting disappointing earnings. Daiwa Securities cited the chip shortage in downgrading the stock and cutting estimates for this year and next. China is dealing with unrelated chip-supply issues of its own.READ, Chip Shortage May Put Market-Beating Rally at Risk: Taking StockSmartphones, Consumer ElectronicsBeyond the auto industry, it’s harder to tease out the stock market impact on companies that depend on semiconductors. Shares of Apple, for example, didn’t react in November to the impact of the shortage, and they’re up more than 5% since then. Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. slumped 4.4% Thursday after warning that parts shortages could slow its growth for the next few quarters.One positive aspect of the chip shortage: With demand for consumer electronics as strong as it is, it gives companies the power to raise prices and pass on higher costs, said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The share prices haven’t reacted particularly negatively to the news, and I think that’s because the important part is that you’re seeing a snapback in demand for these goods,” he said.Lenovo Group Ltd. said in August that its profit margins took a hit from the chip shortage, and in November it said it couldn’t fill all customer orders due to the lack of components. Still, demand for the company’s laptops is soaring because of purchases by people working at home, and the stock has doubled since August.Sony Corp. said last month it might be unable to fully sate demand for its new gaming console in 2021 because of production bottlenecks. The stock touched a 21-year high in February, though it’s dipped 8.2% since then.While Samsung Electronics Co.’s foundry business making chips for other companies benefits from the favorable supply-demand equation, the South Korean firm also has its own line of consumer products that are hurt. Samsung this month warned of problems, including the possible cancellation of the launch of its new Galaxy Note, one of its best-selling smartphone models.Makers of networking equipment also have been feeling the pinch. Analysts at Oddo BHF flagged a DigiTimes report that the lead times for deliveries of networking chips are extending to as long as 50 weeks, suggesting that the chip shortage has also reached the networking segment and will likely last into early next year.ChipmakersWhile automakers have struggled, the flip side of the semiconductor shortage is that the companies supplying those chips could see a boost to their business. Most semiconductor companies should report strong results for the first quarter and give good guidance for the second, said Janardan Menon, an analyst at Liberum Capital Ltd.“This is all great news for the semiconductor vendor,” Liberum’s Menon said by phone. “This kind of tightness -- of capacity utilization, rising prices, very, very strong demand -- invariably means that their results are very, very strong.”However, Menon cautioned that share prices may not follow, given the market is now worried that the peak of the semiconductor cycle is approaching.European auto chip supplier Infineon Technologies AG is up 12% for the year while STMicroelectronics NV has gained just 5.6%. In the U.S., Texas Instruments Inc. is up 15%, while NXP Semiconductors NV and ON Semiconductor Corp. have done better, up 25% and 24% respectively, versus the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s 11% rise.There are also broader winners from the shortages in the semiconductor industry, with chip foundries such as leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. running at close to full capacity to try to keep up with the surge in demand. TSMC shares are down 12% from their record set Jan. 21 but are still up 11% on the year.Semiconductor-Equipment ManufacturersThe makers of equipment used to produce semiconductors are benefiting from the supply crunch as chipmakers rush to add capacity to their factories and governments concerned about national security risks are looking at measures to encourage local production. The combination has created a spending environment that some analysts say will benefit the industry for years.Applied Materials, the biggest equipment maker, has seen its shares double in the past six months, while Lam Research has gained 77% over the same period, nearly twice the return for the Philadelphia semiconductor index. ASML Holding NV is up 74%.TSMC committed to as much as $28 billion in capital spending in 2021, up from $17 billion the year before, while Intel Corp. unveiled a plan on March 23 to pour billions of dollars into production facilities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • The IRS is under serious stress — what does that mean for your refund?

    The wealthiest Americans are hiding about 20% of their income from the IRS, research says

  • Alphabet, Baidu, NXP Semiconductors, Pinterest, Pure Storage — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 24 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Friday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Zhongan Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd (OTC: ZZHGF): Bought 921,200 Hong Kong shares of the Chinese online-only insurance company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Zhongan otc stock closed flat at $6.69 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $6.70 and low of $2.25. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 48,220 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 44,350 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG): Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 22,072 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 1.82% lower at $26.99 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDA: Seer): Bought shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 3.74% higher at $40.18 on Friday and was up 1.42% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of $38.37. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 213,550 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 1.34% lower at $38.16 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $23.68. Roche Holding Ag (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 315,394 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Roche stock closed 0.49% lower at $40.45 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $37.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY): Sold 54,441 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Bristol stock closed 1.83% higher at $63.94 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $67.2 and low of $50.31. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 280,814 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.29% higher at $19.18 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: Beam): Bought 93,900 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 2.4% lower at $81.3 on Friday and were down 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 323,410 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. See Also: Why Analysts See More Upside To Baidu Stock Over The 200% Surge In Past Year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 2.9% lower at $476.91 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 171,161 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. See Also: PayPal Plans To Take Curv To Improve Crypto Payment Security Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 317,553 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.03% of the ETF. Pure Storage stock closed 2.32% higher at $21.64 on Friday and were up 0.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $T29.53IK and low of $10.54. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 55,950 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.32% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and were down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF): Sold 49,500 shares of the Chinese automobile and battery power bicycles company, representing about 0.07% of the ETF. BYD stock closed 4.81% higher at $22.81 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $35.94 and low of $4.7. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,361 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.21% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed 0.38% lower at $2024.73 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI): Sold 49,438 shares of the Dutch semiconductor company, representing about 0.3% of the ETF. NXP stock closed 4.02% higher at $199 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $209.59 and low of $72.86. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 80,670 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher/ at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 144,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.3% higher at $17.60 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $28 and low of $10. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 100,777 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS): Bought 127,772 shares of the social networking company, representing about 0.13% of the ETF. Pinterest stock closed 1.01% higher at $69.07 on Friday and was up 0.77% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $89.90 and low of $13.38. See Also: Why Booking Holdings Is A Reopening Winner — And Snap, Pinterest Are Not PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 41,619 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 205,964 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.24% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On ThursdayFacebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income.

  • Renishaw Attracts Interest From Danaher, Hexagon

    (Bloomberg) -- Renishaw Plc jumped the most in more than three weeks, after people familiar with the matter said the British engineering firm is attracting potential interest from Danaher Corp. and Swedish rival Hexagon AB.Shares of Renishaw, which announced earlier this month it’s exploring a sale, rose as much as 6.7% in London trading Monday. They were up 5.7% at 11:02 a.m., giving the company a market value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.4 billion).Danaher, the $161 billion medical equipment maker, is considering teaming up with Fortive Corp., the industrial company it spun off in 2016, to bid for Renishaw and then split up the business, the people said. Renishaw may also approach rival engineering and precision measurement companies such as Ametek Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Japan’s Keyence Corp. and France’s Schneider Electric SE, the people said.A small number of private equity firms have separately shown interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Gloucestershire-based Renishaw is working with adviser UBS Group AG on the process.Renishaw said in early March it’s putting itself up for sale after the two founders of the almost 50-year-old firm decided to sell their holdings. Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of the company, told the board they prefer to shed their stakes entirely.The company trades at nearly 57 times this financial year’s estimated earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The need to offer a premium to that already-high valuation could discourage some potential bidders, the people said.Renishaw’s main business is selling precision measurement products that help manufacturers produce and inspect components and keep machinery and industrial automation systems running. It also specializes in 3D printing parts from metal powder and sells products to a diverse set of industries including health care.The sale process is still in early stages and potential suitors could decide against bidding or Renishaw could opt to remain independent, the people said.Representatives for Fortive, Hexagon, Mettler-Toledo, Renishaw and Schneider declined to comment. Spokespeople for Ametek, Danaher and Keyence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman U-Turn on Hwang Put Bank at Nexus of Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, a former hedge fund manager who’d pleaded guilty to insider trading, was deemed such a risk by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that as recently as late 2018 the firm refused to do business with him.Those misgivings didn’t last.Wall Street’s premier investment bank, lured by the tens of millions of dollars a year in commissions that a whale like Hwang paid to rival dealers, removed his name from its blacklist and allowed him to become a major client. Just as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG and others did, Goldman fueled a pipeline of billions of dollars in credit for Hwang to make highly leveraged bets on stocks such as Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. and media conglomerate ViacomCBS Inc.Now Hwang is at the center of one of the greatest margin calls of all time, his giant portfolio in a messy and painful liquidation, and Goldman’s reversal has thrust it right into the mayhem.According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced by its lenders to dump more than $20 billion of stocks on Friday in a series of market-roiling trades so large and hurried that investors described them as unprecedented.Goldman even emailed clients late Friday to inform them that it had in fact been one of the banks selling. The email, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, detailed a total of $10.5 billion in trades. The message didn’t name Hwang or Archegos.Goldman has since told shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from the unwinding of Archegos trades are likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.Representatives for Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Efforts to reach Hwang and his associates at Archegos were unsuccessful.A so-called Tiger Cub who worked for Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, Hwang set up Archegos as a family office after shutting down his own hedge fund. Traders familiar with his orders describe Hwang running a long-short strategy with exceptionally large leverage, meaning that for every dollar of his own, he’d pile on several times as much in borrowed money.For years, as they watched Archegos send business elsewhere, senior staff in Goldman’s equities division tried to cultivate Hwang as a client. Yet every attempt to open an account for him was blocked by Goldman’s compliance department, according to people familiar involved in those discussions. The reason: Hwang’s checkered past.In 2012, he pleaded guilty on behalf of his firm, Tiger Asia Management, to U.S. charges of wire fraud. According to the Justice Department, Tiger Asia traded on material non-public information, reaping $16 million of illicit profits in 2008 and 2009.Back in 2018, Goldman was wrestling with the reputation damage from the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia as well as still trying to restore its name after the financial crisis.At some point in the past two-and-a-half years, the firm changed its mind about Hwang. What exactly prompted the shift still isn’t clear. One possibility: The firm decided that, after a decade since his illegal trades, Hwang had spent enough time in the penalty box. Archegos had also become a force of its own, a family office that was bigger than many hedge funds.Eventually, Goldman joined the ranks of Hwang’s top financiers, according to the people with direct knowledge of that relationship, enabling him to place many of the risky wagers that unraveled at breathtaking speed last week.Goldman wasn’t alone. As those bets went haywire, Hwang’s prime brokers demanded more collateral to back his margin loans. By Friday morning, some banks had started exercising the right to declare him in default and liquidate his positions to recover their capital, according to people familiar with that situation. Others swiftly followed.That triggered a mad dash to sell shares in huge blocks as one bank after another scrambled to avoid losses on stocks that soon would be plummeting in value. As Monday’s open approaches, Wall Street is still trying to piece together a full accounting of the trades.(Updates with Goldman telling investors it sees immaterial losses from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A break for borrowers? Spiking mortgage rates may be stalling, experts say

    A survey shows rates are higher for a sixth week, but they might already be pausing.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE Or Carnival?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE and Carnival. The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift, and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities. Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target... Read More SVB Leerink analyst Geoff Porges maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 Friday. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to release first-quarter delivery numbers next week. The latest numbers will come as the company's stock has seen a sell-off since February and a chip shortage has forced many automakers to trim production... Read More General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has received three analyst rating updates in March, including: Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/11/21 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold 14.0 3/11/21 Oppenheimer Downgrades Perform n/a 3/04/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 17.0 Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has received 3 analyst rating updates in March, including: Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/18/21 UBS Upgrades Buy 42.0 3/16/21 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral 33.0 3/02/21 Macquarie Upgrades Outperform n/a Photo courtesy Boeing See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Why–and How–Investors Should Gird for Inflation Risk

    The Federal Reserve believes that inflation will be transitory. Markets seem to disagree. Investors would do well to prepare for the possibility that the Fed is wrong.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 61.9%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Apple’s Big Run: One company that has been a good investment in the last year has been iPhone maker Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Apple recently unveiled its family of iPhone 12 models, which are the first to be compatible with 5G mobile networks. Analysts are expecting 5G iPhones to trigger yet another massive global upgrade cycle among existing iPhone users. When iPhone sales growth began to slow in recent years, Apple made a massive pivot to a recurring services model, a transition that is ongoing to this day. As of the fiscal first quarter of 2021, Apple said it now has a massive installed user base of more than 1.65 billion active devices. Apple’s Services segment is all about further monetizing that user base, and services revenue generates an impressive gross profit margin of about 68%. Fortunately for Apple investors, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 didn’t negatively impact its business much at all. In fact, the iPhone 12 helped generate 5.5% revenue growth for Apple in fiscal 2020. Net profit was also up 3.9% to $57.4 billion on the year. At the beginning of 2020, Apple shares were trading at around $296. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $282 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic. Apple ultimately bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Apple investors, the dip did not last long. By June, Apple shares were back at new all-time highs above $330 and was as high as $514.14 in August prior to a four-to-one stock split. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Apple In 2021, Beyond: The stock eventually made it back up to new split-adjusted highs of $145.09 in January 2021. In recent days, the stock has pulled back from its highs, settling back down to $120. Still, Apple investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a big return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Apple stock bought on March 26, 2020, would be worth about $1,968 today, assuming reinvested dividends. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting even more upside for Apple in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 37 analysts covering the stock is $155, suggesting a 28.5% upside from current levels. (Photo by Vista Wei on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCould Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.