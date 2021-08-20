Crossover Vehicles Market to Value Worth 6 Million Units between 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Crossover Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The crossover vehicles market in the automobile manufacturers industry is poised to grow by 6.00 mn units during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the crossover vehicles market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.34%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Fetch Exhaustive Data Analytics to Make Informed as well as Critical Business Decisions.

Download Free Sample Report

High value for money, growing customer preference for crossover vehicles globally, and emerging demand for armored SUVs and luxury cars are some of the prominent factors driving the market. However, increasing cost pressures on automotive OEMs and declining automotive production due to global semiconductor chip shortages will impede the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Crossover Vehicles Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

The crossover vehicles market share growth by the compact crossovers segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 33% of the growth will originate from North America due to the preference for large vehicles among consumers in the US.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download a FREE Sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70794

Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The crossover vehicles market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Peugeot Motor Co. Plc, Renault SA, and Toyota Motor Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the crossover vehicles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

The report also covers the following areas:

Crossover Vehicles Market size

Crossover Vehicles Market trends

Crossover Vehicles Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Hypercar Market by Powertrain Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electric Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pickup Truck Market in US by Product and Cab Style - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist crossover vehicles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the crossover vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the crossover vehicles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crossover vehicles market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sub-compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mid-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Full-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Peugeot Motor Co. Plc

Renault SA

Toyota Motor Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossover-vehicles-market-to-value-worth-6-million-units-between-2021-2025--technavio-301359266.html

SOURCE Technavio