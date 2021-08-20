Crossover Vehicles Market to Value Worth 6 Million Units between 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The crossover vehicles market in the automobile manufacturers industry is poised to grow by 6.00 mn units during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the crossover vehicles market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.34%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Fetch Exhaustive Data Analytics to Make Informed as well as Critical Business Decisions.
High value for money, growing customer preference for crossover vehicles globally, and emerging demand for armored SUVs and luxury cars are some of the prominent factors driving the market. However, increasing cost pressures on automotive OEMs and declining automotive production due to global semiconductor chip shortages will impede the market's growth in the forthcoming years.
Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Crossover Vehicles Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
The crossover vehicles market share growth by the compact crossovers segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 33% of the growth will originate from North America due to the preference for large vehicles among consumers in the US.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download a FREE Sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70794
Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The crossover vehicles market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Peugeot Motor Co. Plc, Renault SA, and Toyota Motor Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the crossover vehicles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Crossover Vehicles Market size
Crossover Vehicles Market trends
Crossover Vehicles Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Hypercar Market by Powertrain Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Electric Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Pickup Truck Market in US by Product and Cab Style - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist crossover vehicles market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the crossover vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the crossover vehicles market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crossover vehicles market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sub-compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mid-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Full-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
Ford Motor Co.
General Motors Co.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Hyundai Motor Co.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Peugeot Motor Co. Plc
Renault SA
Toyota Motor Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossover-vehicles-market-to-value-worth-6-million-units-between-2021-2025--technavio-301359266.html
SOURCE Technavio