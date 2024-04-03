Crossroads businesses look ahead following failed stadium sales tax vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One side left disappointed after Tuesday’s stadium tax vote failed but one Kansas City neighborhood, The Crossroads, which was the preferred site for the Royals new stadium, especially left pleased.

On Wednesday, along Oak Street, on the district’s east side, there is joy. But one business is breathing the biggest sigh of relief.

Green Dirt on Oak. The owner bought the piece of property three years ago. Since then, she and her team have been working towards Wednesday, their grand opening.

But over the last several months that excitement turned to angst, after Tuesday night they are now finally at ease.

“When you’re preparing something like this it’s an act of faith,” Oscar Arevalo, the executive chef at Green Dirt said.

Faith is all that they had Tuesday night, knowing the future of what they had planned for years could be gone and it was out of their hands.

“We like to remind ourselves that it’s the beginning – it’s like graduation or something like that. You have your whole life and career ahead of you to figure out,” Arevalo said.

For now they have survived and all of that figuring out begins.

The focus now opening their doors to Kansas City, hoping in return that those living in the metro will make their way through those same doors.

“It makes a big deal of difference knowing that obstacles are being removed from our past. The truth in restaurants is just like in everything you never really know. But it helps a lot to not be looking forward wondering,” He said.

At Chartreuse Saloon, owner Jill Cockson, one of the most vocal people on the “vote no” side, says this is simple. A message to the Royals to “look elsewhere.”

“Billionaires and millionaires in my opinion don’t understand community and that’s what we have. I get really upset when I hear them use that word. They equivocate property and real estate with the word community. What we have is community and I warned Sarah Tourville that she was messing with the wrong neighborhood,” Cockson said.

Even though the no side won by 16 percentage points this conversation is far from over.

