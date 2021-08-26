U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Crossroads of Southern NV Receives Prestigious Joint Commission Accredited Addiction Treatment Status

·3 min read

Continues Historic Turnaround

Rehab and Addiction Center Now Provides 24/7 Support to the Community

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, NV's largest drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, announced today that they have received the Joint Commission Accredited Addiction Treatment status. This marks a positive moment in CrossRoads history, where after a new senior team of seasoned healthcare professionals took over, CrossRoads has transformed itself into a case study of efficiency and efficacy.

Crossroads now focuses on administering nonstop care, 365 days a year, 24-hours-a day, to anyone in need over 18-years-old, with a special emphasis on uninsured and homeless patients. CrossRoads has elevated their medical team by adding an ASAM Internal Medicine Doctor to cater to each client's individualized needs, along with psychiatric services, nurses, and licensed clinical staff.

In addition, CrossRoads added amenities such as equine, canine, arts and music assisted therapy, fitness & boxing classes, and yoga sessions, among others. Crossroads now offers daily peer support meetings and trauma-specific groups, as well as weekly family therapy. CrossRoads also elevated their relationships with Clark County, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Courts.

CrossRoads also offers COVID vaccines to all clients, free of charge.

Crossroads ceased allowing clients to readmit multiple times, after many failed attempts at sobriety, to allow for open beds for those who really want recovery. CrossRoads strives for a 75-day treatment plan in rehab and sober living environment to further guarantee success, while consistently increasing the utilization of Medication Assisted Treatment.

"I'm proud to say our recovery-based model of care is working better than everyone had hoped," said Dave Marlon, CEO of CrossRoads. "Our latest survey shows 92.6% of clients in our Transitional Living Facility identify their detox and subsequent outpatient treatment as having been a success. This is the most important thing to us, that we are helping people, successfully, and realistically, deal with their SUDs (substance use disorder) and go on to have a happy and productive life."

*If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse disorder, CrossRoads can help. Contact CrossRoads today at 702-382-7746.

ABOUT CROSSROADS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA:

Founded in 2017, CrossRoads of Southern Nevada approaches care of the most vulnerable of our population – those with addiction issues, mental health issues, and those with co-occurring addiction and mental health struggles – with a whole-person approach. Depending on clients' individual needs and partnering providers' input, it is our goal that patients will remain with CrossRoads as long determined by their individualized case plans and individually established client goals. CrossRoads provides clients with a continuum of care with a variety of wrap around services, in partnership with many strategic partners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Yemma
Peaks Strategies
myemma@peaksstrategies.com
909-633-9396

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossroads-of-southern-nv-receives-prestigious-joint-commission-accredited-addiction-treatment-status-301363874.html

SOURCE CrossRoads of Southern NV

