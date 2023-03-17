U.S. markets closed

Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2022: Rising Usage of Social Media Platforms for Fundraising Bolsters Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowdfunding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Equity-based, Debt-based) By Application (Food & Beverage, Technology, Media, Healthcare, Real Estate), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global crowdfunding market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing demand for low-cost promotional tools, such as social media platforms for crowdfunding campaigns, is a major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, rising internet penetration has led to more accessibility of online crowdfunding platforms, which is further contributing to the growth of the crowdfunding market.

Numerous crowdfunding platform providers remain focused on launching niche areas such as serving black women.

For instance, in May 2020, BuildHer, a crowdfunding platform for women, launched its service to support young women in Kenya with credited construction skills leading to greater financial prosperity and promoting gender equality within the construction industry. Such launches are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the coming years.

An increasing number of startup companies globally has also led to a greater demand for crowdfunding platforms.

For instance, in July 2022, India witnessed a rise of 15,400% number of startups which increased from 471 in 2016 to 72,993 as of June 2022. Startup companies raised funds to increase their market presence globally and invest more in research and development activities. Such a rise in the number of startup companies is expected to further drive market growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Usage of Social Media Platforms for Fundraising

  • Technology Innovation in Crowdfunding Platforms

Market Challenges

  • Lack of Regulatory Framework

Market Challenges

  • Emerging Blockchain-Based Crowdfunding Solutions

Crowdfunding Market Report Highlights

  • The equity-based crowdfunding segment is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the growing popularity of equity crowdfunding platforms as it offers an equity share of the company to investors

  • The technology segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for integrating innovative technologies such as blockchain, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into various digital platforms is expected to propel the growth of the segment

  • North America dominated the regional market in 2021. The rising number of startup companies across the region is driving the growth of the regional market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Crowdfunding Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Crowdfunding Type Outlook
4.1. Crowdfunding Market Share By Type, 2021
4.2. Equity-based crowdfunding
4.3. Debt-based crowdfunding
4.4. Others

Chapter 5 Crowdfunding Application Outlook
5.1. Crowdfunding Market Share By Application, 2021
5.2. Food & Beverage
5.3. Technology
5.4. Media
5.5. Real Estate
5.6. Healthcare
5.7. Others

Chapter 6 Crowdfunding Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Kickstarter, Pbc

  • Indiegogo, Inc.

  • Gofundme

  • Fundable

  • Crowdcube

  • Seedinvest Technology, LLC

  • Fundly

  • Realcrowd

  • Rm Technologies LLC.

  • Wefunder

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7356uq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdfunding-global-market-report-2022-rising-usage-of-social-media-platforms-for-fundraising-bolsters-growth-301774469.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

