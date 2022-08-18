Crowdfunding Market growth by the P2P lending segment, 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crowdfunding market size is expected to grow by USD 239.78 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026.

Latest market research report titled Crowdfunding Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Crowdfunding Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AngelList Holdings, LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

Crowdcube Ltd.

Crowdfunder Ltd.

DonorsChoose

FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Crowdfunding Market Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the crowdfunding market by Type (P2P lending, Equity investment, Hybrid, Reward, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The major worldwide crowdfunding markets in APAC are China and Australia. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas due to rising Internet and smartphone adoption.

Market Drivers

Free promotion on social media is one of the main drivers of growth in the crowdfunding business. An ongoing crowdfunding effort can therefore do more than merely raise the necessary funds. These advertisements are affordable and can quickly hit numerous networks. Many crowdfunding projects use social media as a platform, which makes it possible to track referral traffic to the websites. Thus, social media allows businesses to promote ideas without spending any money, which is expected to fuel the growth of the worldwide crowdfunding market throughout the forecast period.



Market Challenges

Time consumption will pose a significant challenge to the crowdfunding market. The deadlines are typically set by the people or businesses who help the entrepreneurs build a consumer base for the product in these crowdsourcing ventures. Customers may withdraw from projects, receive refunds, or in some situations, receive a full return on their investments as a result of delivery delays. Customers' and investors' confidence in investing in crowdfunding campaigns is decreased as a result of such delays and failures in the market.

Crowdfunding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 239.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., copy, Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., RealCrowd Inc., Seedrs Ltd., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., and Kiva Micro funds Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

