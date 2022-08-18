U.S. markets closed

Crowdfunding Market growth by the P2P lending segment, 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crowdfunding market size is expected to grow by USD 239.78 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026.

Latest market research report titled Crowdfunding Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Crowdfunding Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AngelList Holdings, LLC

  • CircleUp Network Inc.

  • ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

  • Crowdcube Ltd.

  • Crowdfunder Ltd.

  • DonorsChoose

  • FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

  • Fundable LLC

  • Fundrise LLC

  • GoFundMe Inc.

  • Indiegogo Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Crowdfunding Market Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the crowdfunding market by Type (P2P lending, Equity investment, Hybrid, Reward, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The major worldwide crowdfunding markets in APAC are China and Australia. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas due to rising Internet and smartphone adoption. Buy sample report.

Market Drivers

Free promotion on social media is one of the main drivers of growth in the crowdfunding business. An ongoing crowdfunding effort can therefore do more than merely raise the necessary funds. These advertisements are affordable and can quickly hit numerous networks. Many crowdfunding projects use social media as a platform, which makes it possible to track referral traffic to the websites. Thus, social media allows businesses to promote ideas without spending any money, which is expected to fuel the growth of the worldwide crowdfunding market throughout the forecast period.

Market Challenges

Time consumption will pose a significant challenge to the crowdfunding market. The deadlines are typically set by the people or businesses who help the entrepreneurs build a consumer base for the product in these crowdsourcing ventures. Customers may withdraw from projects, receive refunds, or in some situations, receive a full return on their investments as a result of delivery delays. Customers' and investors' confidence in investing in crowdfunding campaigns is decreased as a result of such delays and failures in the market. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Merchant Banking Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The merchant banking services market share is expected to increase to USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%.

ETF Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ETF market share is expected to increase by USD 10.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.56%.

Crowdfunding Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 239.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., copy, Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., RealCrowd Inc., Seedrs Ltd., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., and Kiva Micro funds

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Reward - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AngelList Holdings, LLC

  • 10.4 CircleUp Network Inc.

  • 10.5 ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Crowdcube Ltd.

  • 10.7 Crowdfunder Ltd.

  • 10.8 Fundable LLC

  • 10.9 Fundrise LLC

  • 10.10 GoFundMe Inc.

  • 10.11 Indiegogo Inc.

  • 10.12 Kickstarter PBC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/crowdfundingmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdfunding-market-growth-by-the-p2p-lending-segment-63-of-the-markets-growth-will-originate-from-apac---technavio-301605258.html

SOURCE Technavio

