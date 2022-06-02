U.S. markets closed

Crowdfunding Market Size to Grow by USD 239.78 Bn | 63% of the growth will originate from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowdfunding Market by Type (P2P lending, Equity investment, Hybrid, Reward, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crowdfunding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crowdfunding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the crowdfunding market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 239.78 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.81% during the projected period.

 To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The free-of-cost promotion through social media is one of the key factors influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. Social media is a common platform adopted for many crowdfunding campaigns, allowing the tracking of referral traffic to the websites. Thus, with social media, an enterprise can promote an idea free of cost, which is likely to drive the global crowdfunding market during the forecast period. Using crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing is another major factor supporting the crowdfunding market share growth.

  • Market Challenges: Time consumption will be a major challenge for the crowdfunding market during the forecast period. Crowdfunding is a process, which includes several stages involving product development, finding investors for initial investments to fund marketing expenses, product registration, and expenses related to making the product compliant with standards if any. The delays in delivering the projects sometimes result in customers withdrawing from the projects, refunds, and in some cases, a complete refund on the investments to the customers. Such delays and failures in the crowdfunding market result in reduced customer/investor confidence in investing in crowdfunding campaigns.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our Sample Report

Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

The crowdfunding market report is segmented by Type (P2P lending, Equity investment, Hybrid, Reward, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The P2P lending type segment held the largest crowdfunding market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the projected period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the several government initiatives from across the globe supporting the growth of the market in this segment. Individuals can access the funds for spending on planned activities in a shorter time as P2P lenders liquidate the fund before the end of the terms for which the loan is availed.

  • 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for global crowdfunding market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing Internet and smartphone penetration will facilitate the global crowdfunding market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Top Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Foreign Exchange Market by Trade Finance Instruments, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Crowdfunding Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 239.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., ioby, Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., RealCrowd Inc., Seedrs Ltd., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., and Kiva Microfunds

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Reward - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AngelList Holdings, LLC

  • 10.4 CircleUp Network Inc.

  • 10.5 ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Crowdcube Ltd.

  • 10.7 Crowdfunder Ltd.

  • 10.8 Fundable LLC

  • 10.9 Fundrise LLC

  • 10.10 GoFundMe Inc.

  • 10.11 Indiegogo Inc.

  • 10.12 Kickstarter PBC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdfunding-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-239-78-bn--63-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac-17-000-technavio-research-reports-301557892.html

SOURCE Technavio

