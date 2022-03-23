Crowdfunding Market Size to Grow by USD 239.78 Bn| Free-of-cost promotion through social media to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report Crowdfunding Market will witness a YOY growth of 18.97% in 2022 at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (P2P lending, equity investment, hybrid, reward, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crowdfunding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The global Crowdfunding Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AngelList Holdings, LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

Crowdcube Ltd.

Crowdfunder Ltd.

DonorsChoose

FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

ioby

Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Kickstarter PBC

Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd.

Patreon Inc.

RealCrowd Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 63 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Australia are the most important markets for global crowdfunding. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Furthermore, increased Internet and smartphone usage will aid global crowdfunding market growth in APAC. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Moreover, countries such as the US, China, Australia, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Crowdfunding during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The P2P lending category will raise its worldwide crowdfunding market share significantly. Several government efforts from around the world are assisting in the expansion of this business. Individuals can access funds for planned activities in a shorter period of time since P2P lenders liquidate the funds before the duration of the loan expires. However, due to a decreasing number of participants choosing for the P2P business model, notably from MEA and APAC, the global crowdfunding market by P2P lending is predicted to increase slowly throughout the projection period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The free-of-charge promotion through social media is one of the primary aspects fueling growth in the crowdfunding business. It allows you to pre-sell a product while simultaneously serving as a low-cost marketing strategy. As a result, an active crowdfunding campaign can accomplish more than merely raising the necessary funds. These campaigns are low-cost and can quickly reach out to various channels.

Many crowdfunding projects use social media as a platform since it allows them to measure referral traffic to their websites. As a result, a company can promote an idea for free through social media, which is expected to drive the worldwide crowdfunding market during the forecast period.

However, time consumption will be a major challenge for the crowdfunding market during the forecast period.

Global Crowdfunding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 239.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., ioby, Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., RealCrowd Inc., Seedrs Ltd., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., and Kiva Microfunds Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

