Crowdfunding Market Size to Grow by USD 239.78 Bn| Free-of-cost promotion through social media to boost market growth| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report Crowdfunding Market will witness a YOY growth of 18.97% in 2022 at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (P2P lending, equity investment, hybrid, reward, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crowdfunding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crowdfunding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global Crowdfunding Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AngelList Holdings, LLC

  • CircleUp Network Inc.

  • ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

  • Crowdcube Ltd.

  • Crowdfunder Ltd.

  • DonorsChoose

  • FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

  • Fundable LLC

  • Fundrise LLC

  • GoFundMe Inc.

  • Indiegogo Inc.

  • ioby

  • Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

  • Kickstarter PBC

  • Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Patreon Inc.

  • RealCrowd Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 63 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Australia are the most important markets for global crowdfunding. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Furthermore, increased Internet and smartphone usage will aid global crowdfunding market growth in APAC. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Moreover, countries such as the US, China, Australia, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Crowdfunding during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/crowdfunding-market-industry-service-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The P2P lending category will raise its worldwide crowdfunding market share significantly. Several government efforts from around the world are assisting in the expansion of this business. Individuals can access funds for planned activities in a shorter period of time since P2P lenders liquidate the funds before the duration of the loan expires. However, due to a decreasing number of participants choosing for the P2P business model, notably from MEA and APAC, the global crowdfunding market by P2P lending is predicted to increase slowly throughout the projection period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The free-of-charge promotion through social media is one of the primary aspects fueling growth in the crowdfunding business. It allows you to pre-sell a product while simultaneously serving as a low-cost marketing strategy. As a result, an active crowdfunding campaign can accomplish more than merely raising the necessary funds. These campaigns are low-cost and can quickly reach out to various channels.

Many crowdfunding projects use social media as a platform since it allows them to measure referral traffic to their websites. As a result, a company can promote an idea for free through social media, which is expected to drive the worldwide crowdfunding market during the forecast period.

However, time consumption will be a major challenge for the crowdfunding market during the forecast period.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Crowdfunding Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Photography Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Non-Life Insurance Market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Global Crowdfunding Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 239.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., ioby, Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., RealCrowd Inc., Seedrs Ltd., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., and Kiva Microfunds

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Reward - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AngelList Holdings, LLC

  • 10.4 CircleUp Network Inc.

  • 10.5 ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Crowdcube Ltd.

  • 10.7 Crowdfunder Ltd.

  • 10.8 Fundable LLC

  • 10.9 Fundrise LLC

  • 10.10 GoFundMe Inc.

  • 10.11 Indiegogo Inc.

  • 10.12 Kickstarter PBC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdfunding-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-239-78-bn-free-of-cost-promotion-through-social-media-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301506848.html

SOURCE Technavio

