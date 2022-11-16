U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.50
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,601.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,893.25
    -11.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.89
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.52 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0077 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.40
    +0.67 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1913
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3580
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,631.61
    -214.71 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.13
    -5.57 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.42
    -11.02 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Crowdfunding Market Size & Revenue by 2027 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·2 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Key Players - Kickstarter, PBC, Artboost, Pozible, Patreon, Seed＆Spark, Indiegogo, Wishberry

Pune, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunding market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Crowdfunding market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Crowdfunding market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21849754

Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet. Crowdfunding is a form of crowdsourcing and alternative finance. In 2015, over US$34 billion was raised worldwide by crowdfunding.

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

  • Kickstarter, PBC

  • Artboost

  • Pozible

  • Patreon

  • Seed＆Spark

  • Indiegogo

  • Wishberry

  • GoFundMe

  • ArtistShare

  • KissKissBankBank

  • Crowdfunder

  • Ulule

  • CrowdB​​azaar

  • Art Happens

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21849754

Segmentation by Types: -

  • 5% Fee

  • 4% Fee

  • 3% Fee

  • 0% Fee

  • Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Films

  • Music

  • Stage Shows

  • Comics

  • Journalism

  • Publishing

  • Museums

  • Galleries

  • Others

TOC of Crowdfunding Market Research Report: -

1 Market Study Overview

2 Global Trend Summary

3 Competition by Vendors

4 Analysis of Crowdfunding Industry Key Vendors

5 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Categorized by Regions

6 North America Crowdfunding Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size Categorized by Countries

8 Asia-pacific Crowdfunding Market Size Categorized by Countries

9 South America Crowdfunding Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Middle East and Africa Crowdfunding Market Size Categorized by Countries

11 Global Crowdfunding Market Segment by Type

12 Global Crowdfunding Market Segment by Application

13 Global Crowdfunding Market Forecast

14 Market Analysis

15 Downstream Market Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

Purchase this Report (Price 3160 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21849754

About Absolute Reports: -

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Target: 'Organized retail crime' drove astounding $400 million loss in profits this year

    Target feels the pinch of organized retail crime.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Biden-Xi Talks Boost U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping [restored dialogue](https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-xi-talks-mark-shift-in-u-s-china-ties-toward-managing-fierce-competition-11668534046?mod=panda_wsj_author_alert) ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, jumped more than 6%. The American depository receipts of e-commerce giants Alibaba and Pind

  • Amid Twitter turmoil, Musk takes stand in $56 billion Tesla pay trial

    Elon Musk, known for his combative testimony, is set to take the stand in a Delaware court on Wednesday to defend against claims that his $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package was based on easy to achieve performance targets and influence with the board of directors. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time. Musk's testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Amazon faces up to a bleak Black Friday as the long tech boom ends

    Amazon executives would have been forgiven for choking on their morning coffee when they heard Jeff Bezos speaking on CNN this week.

  • Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts

    Amazon , the e-commerce giant, began Tuesday to carry out massive job cuts to respond to the economic slowdown likely to turn into a recession in the coming months. The company is expected to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce, an unprecedented move in its history. The owner of Whole Foods has begun notifying impacted employees.

  • Tencent Slashes Meituan Stake Worth $20 Billion, Posts Revenue Drop

    The Chinese social-media giant said it will distribute Meituan shares as a special dividend to Tencent shareholders.

  • Sable Offshore Corp. to buy shuttered Exxon assets in California, aims to restart production

    A group of Houston energy industry veterans agreed to buy shuttered oil and gas assets in California from Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) with the goal of bringing production back online. Sable Offshore Corp.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Lowe’s Posts Higher Quarterly Sales as Home Spending Holds Up

    The higher sales were driven by strength among the company’s professional customers and improved spending trends among Americans working on their own home-improvement projects.

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Spurred by renovation business, Home Depot plans new concept store in Atlanta

    Home Depot is planning a new concept store in Atlanta that would cater to its professional contractor customers.

  • Microsoft promises reforms after third-party report on executive misconduct

    Microsoft said in January that it tapped an outside firm to conduct an audit of three years' worth of internal data on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints.

  • Indian refiners becoming wary of buying Russian oil as EU sanctions loom - sources

    Indian refiners are wary of buying Russia crude oil loading after Dec. 5 when European Union sanctions take effect, pending clarity on the proposed G7 price cap mechanism, according to sources familiar with the refiners' crude purchase plans. Chinese refiners have already begun slowing down Russian oil imports from next month. The Asian giants, who are two of the world's top three importers, had become Russia's biggest customers after the West shunned Russian oil after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

  • Portable Generators Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard

    These portable generators are being recalled for a second time as regulators warn of devastating injuries.

  • Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group. Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • China’s Top Oil Refiners Seek Beijing’s Aid to Keep Russia Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest oil companies are seeking help from Beijing to keep Russian imports flowing after new sanctions on Moscow that are set to kick in next month. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criti