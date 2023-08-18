CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $146.81, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 2.49% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.25% in that time.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $725.76 million, up 35.62% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.19% and +35.15%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 60.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.19.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research