CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Rose on Multiple Tailwinds

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned -7.31% compared to -2.93% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 74.89% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 19.73% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) offers cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. On October 11, 2023, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock closed at $188.22 per share. One-month return of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was 10.24%, and its shares gained 23.34% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a market capitalization of $44.945 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Top contributors to performance for the quarter included cyber security company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). CrowdStrike benefited from the resilience of cybersecurity budgets, an increasingly challenging outlook for legacy and smaller next-gen peers and excitement around its platform and artificial intelligence capabilities."

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 65 hedge fund portfolios held CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) at the end of the second quarter, which was 72 in the previous quarter.

We discussed CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in another article and shared the list of best cybersecurity stocks hedge funds are buying. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.