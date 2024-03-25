CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Rose on Robust Cybersecurity Demand

Scout Investments, Inc, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market advance dominated by large-cap tech stocks broadened out, so mid-and small-cap companies outperformed their large-cap counterparts. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund featured stocks like CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) offers cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. On March 22, 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock closed at $327.58 per share. One-month return of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was 2.04%, and its shares gained 149.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a market capitalization of $79.231 billion.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The top contributor for the quarter was CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). This security software company’s stock rallied on reports of robust cybersecurity demand and solid earnings, which pushed earnings estimates higher."

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was held by 62 hedge fund portfolios, up from 69 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

