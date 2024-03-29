CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Rallied 53% on Solid Q3 Results

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) offers cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. On March 28, 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock closed at $320.59 per share. One-month return of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was -1.10%, and its shares gained 143.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a market capitalization of $77.541 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Across the Information Technology universe, we seek companies possessing differentiated capabilities, products, and services. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads. Their stock rallied 53% on the heels of solid fiscal third quarter results, with net new annualized recurring revenues accelerating sequentially."

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was held by 62 hedge fund portfolios, up from 69 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

