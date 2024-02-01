CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Rose Due to Strong Cloud Security and Identity Protection

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After underwhelming results in Q3, mid-cap stocks made impressive gains in Q4. Mid-cap stocks had a positive year, with every sector performing well. The Russell Midcap Growth Index (up 25.86%) outperformed the Russell Midcap Value Index (up 12.66%) by a significant margin. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) offers cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. On January 31, 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock closed at $292.50 per share. One-month return of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was 19.07%, and its shares gained 152.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a market capitalization of $70.242 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), a security software provider, reported strong earnings results – driven by strength in cloud security and identity protection – with a better than expected profitability profile. Cyber threats remain elevated, and it is likely that the rise of artifi cial intelligence will make it easier for criminals to generate and scale more sophisticated attacks, which could increase the demand for CrowdStrike products in the years ahead."

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 69 hedge fund portfolios held CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) at the end of third quarter which was 65 in the previous quarter.

