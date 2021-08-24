U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,350.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.25
    +28.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.00
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.61
    -0.03 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7230
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,901.89
    -547.09 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.69
    -23.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,766.30
    +272.06 (+0.99%)
     

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning August 26, 2021

Nasdaq, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXT) prior to market open on Thursday, August 26, 2021. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will replace Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXIM) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.crowdstrike.com/.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contact:
Emily Pan, Nasdaq

Issuer & Investor Contact:
Index Client Services, Nasdaq
Indexservices@nasdaq.com


