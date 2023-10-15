CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWD) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 5.1% over the past week

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, CrowdStrike Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 43% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 69% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$44b in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 27% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CrowdStrike Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CrowdStrike Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CrowdStrike Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CrowdStrike Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. CrowdStrike Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.7% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.1% and 3.3% of the stock. George Kurtz, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CrowdStrike Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$1.9b. Most would say this shows a good alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in CrowdStrike Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

