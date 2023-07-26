CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. The US$36b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$183m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$151m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on CrowdStrike Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 48 of the American Software analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$14m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving CrowdStrike Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CrowdStrike Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in CrowdStrike Holdings' case is 45%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

