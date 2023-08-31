When Will CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWD) future prospects. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. The US$35b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$183m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$151m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is CrowdStrike Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

CrowdStrike Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 46 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$29m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving CrowdStrike Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CrowdStrike Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in CrowdStrike Holdings' case is 45%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

