CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Sold US$26m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy \

In the last year, many CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Roxanne Austin bought US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$97.59 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$134), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 75.58k shares worth US$7.4m. But insiders sold 185.84k shares worth US$26m. All up, insiders sold more shares in CrowdStrike Holdings than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at CrowdStrike Holdings. In total, insiders dumped US$8.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does CrowdStrike Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that CrowdStrike Holdings insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$1.4b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CrowdStrike Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold CrowdStrike Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

