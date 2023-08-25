CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Sold US$42m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Roxanne Austin, sold US$8.4m worth of shares at a price of US$153 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$145. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Notably Roxanne Austin was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$7.4m worth of shares.

In total, CrowdStrike Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at CrowdStrike Holdings. Specifically, insiders ditched US$20m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CrowdStrike Holdings insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about US$1.5b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CrowdStrike Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold CrowdStrike Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

