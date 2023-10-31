CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Sold US$43m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Roxanne Austin, sold US$8.4m worth of shares at a price of US$153 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$175. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 47% of Roxanne Austin's holding. Notably Roxanne Austin was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$7.4m worth of shares.

In total, CrowdStrike Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Story continues

CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at CrowdStrike Holdings. In total, insiders sold US$8.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of CrowdStrike Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CrowdStrike Holdings insiders own about US$1.8b worth of shares (which is 4.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The CrowdStrike Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought CrowdStrike Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CrowdStrike Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CrowdStrike Holdings.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.