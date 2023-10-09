CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is CrowdStrike Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CrowdStrike Holdings had US$741.8m in debt in July 2023; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$3.17b in cash, so it actually has US$2.43b net cash.

A Look At CrowdStrike Holdings' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CrowdStrike Holdings had liabilities of US$2.23b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.42b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.17b and US$539.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

This state of affairs indicates that CrowdStrike Holdings' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$42.2b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, CrowdStrike Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CrowdStrike Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year CrowdStrike Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 44%, to US$2.6b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is CrowdStrike Holdings?

While CrowdStrike Holdings lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$798m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Keeping in mind its 44% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings you should know about.

