CrowdStrike Holdings' (NASDAQ:CRWD) investors will be pleased with their decent 43% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), which is up 43%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 32% (not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because CrowdStrike Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years CrowdStrike Holdings saw its revenue grow at 46% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. The share price rise of 13% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at CrowdStrike Holdings. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling CrowdStrike Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for CrowdStrike Holdings shares, which cost holders 14%, while the market was up about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 13% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CrowdStrike Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

