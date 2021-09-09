U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,500.25
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,931.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.25
    -41.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.80
    -11.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.94
    +0.80 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    -0.3650 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.52
    +481.27 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.63
    +3.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.19
    -79.34 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

CrowdStrike Holdings Has a Premium Valuation. Buy it Anyway

Chris Markoch
·3 min read

In the week after CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported earnings, CRWD stock is down nearly 6% (5.8%). The earnings report was strong with CrowdStrike beating on both earnings and revenue.  

Since debuting in June 2019, the stock is up 320%. However, investors have long been concerned about the stock’s premium valuation. And that appears to be driving this current dip in CrowdStrike stock. In fact, while short interest remains low as an overall percentage, it has increased by approximately 15% in the last month.  

That would be consistent with the volatility in CRWD strike over the last 12 months. But every time the stock has dipped, it’s come back stronger than before. That's likely to be the case this time as well. 

The Numbers are Favorable 

Total Addressable Market (TAM) is one of the key performance indicators for software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. And CrowdStrike continues to climb over what is an increasingly high bar.  

According to Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market in 2020 was valued at $167.13 billion. From February 2020 through January 2021, which is CrowdStrike’s fiscal year, the company posted $874.45 million in revenue. That was over 50% of the total global revenue.  

From 2021 through 2028, cybersecurity revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%. And in the first two quarters of 2021, CrowdStrike has delivered $640.49 million in revenue which is 69.8% higher on a year-over-year basis.  

The Network Effect 

But while the company’s numbers are impressive, it’s fair to ask the question why? One reason that supports a bullish outlook for CrowdStrike is its network effect. This means that every new customer provides CrowdStrike with a source for potentially new threat information which makes CrowdStrike a security force multiplier. 

Here’s how that works. As more companies sign up for the service, the company’s Security Cloud which has machine learning capabilities becomes smarter and faster. More data provides a deeper, more actionable understanding of the threat landscape. In fact, according to CrowdStrike, this can stop attacks without malware signatures or previous knowledge of the malicious file.  

This also means that companies that don’t sign up with CrowdStrike find themselves at an increasing competitive disadvantage (at least by perception).  

What Threats Exist?  

One of the major threats, of course, is that growth will slow down. On a GAAP basis, CrowdStrike is not profitable. And so any slowdown in revenue growth would perpetuate that reality. As pointed out above, that hasn’t been the case so far in 2021. But the threat remains because the cybersecurity sector continues to get crowded.  

A smaller competitor, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) takes a hybrid approach to cybersecurity, combining both on-site and cloud-based services. Although the company claims that this is faster and more reliable than CrowdStrike’s cloud-native approach, that narrative will be tested if enterprise companies continue to delay return-to-work plans.  

Another threat comes from Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW). The company is seeded in many companies as the market leader in on-site firewall appliances. But, in recent years, it has expanded its offering to include cybersecurity services.  

Analysts Are Bullish After Earnings 

According to MarketBeat data on CrowdStrike, fifteen analysts have raised their price target for the company after the earnings report. Of those, 14 give CRWD stock a price target well above $300. That is something to consider as you look at the consensus price target for CrowdStrike which is $291.46 at the time of this writing.  

And, CrowdStrike was recently added to the Nasdaq 100 Index. This makes it likely that institutional investors will add the stock, particularly to mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. If that occurs it will only serve to support the company’s lofty valuations. 

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Bitcoin prices just got smashed, but this crypto insider still sees $160,000

    The bullish outlook for bitcoin prices remains intact despite a recent sell-off, argues one industry insider on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • China Tells Gaming Firms to End ‘Solitary’ Focus on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a steep share selloff.Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company, dived as much as 6.7%, on track for its biggest fall since July, while smaller rival Netease fell as much as 7.7%.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Adm

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Worried about inheritance tax? Read this if you’re a beneficiary, executor or trustee

    'To avoid probate, many individuals and married couples of means set up revocable trusts to hold valuable assets including real estate and financial accounts.'

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.