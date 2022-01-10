U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1970
    -0.3530 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,655.81
    -719.50 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.92
    -64.30 (-6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Crowe Soberman Names New Managing Partner

·4 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Adam Scherer, CPA, CA has been elected by his fellow Crowe Soberman LLP partners to serve as Managing Partner, effective January 1, 2022. The 23-year tax veteran of Crowe Soberman currently sits on the firm's Management Committee and co-leads the Sports & Entertainment Group.

Crowe Soberman LLP Names New Managing Partner - Adam Scherer, CPA, CA (CNW Group/Crowe Soberman LLP)
Crowe Soberman LLP Names New Managing Partner - Adam Scherer, CPA, CA (CNW Group/Crowe Soberman LLP)

"I'm honoured to be selected as the firm's next Managing Partner. Transitions are exciting at Crowe Soberman. They're a sign that we're living up to our ideal: every member of our remarkable team continually passing on knowledge and ensuring the growth and success of everyone else, up and down all levels of the organization," said Adam. "We bring that same passion for growth and success to our clients, and to our wider community. My partners, our staff, and I are excited to continue our exceptional service to the individuals and companies who put their trust in us, and to venture into new offerings and platforms as the industry evolves. We're eager to find new ways of demonstrating good corporate citizenship, and effecting change for the better where we can in our community."

As managing partner, Adam is responsible for creating and overseeing operational strategies that help Crowe Soberman better serve its clients, in addition to leading all strategic and administrative activities.

Scherer succeeds Jerry Cukier, FCPA, FCA, who has served as the firm's Managing Partner since 2010. Cukier is ending his term as Managing Partner but will remain active in the firm – continuing to serve as a partner in the Audit & Advisory Group.

"Adam is an exceptional leader who has the passion and vision to lead our clients and firm into its next chapter," said Cukier. "One of the highlights of my career has been watching our people grow and flourish. I'm confident we've put the right leader in place to ensure Crowe Soberman's future success."

Adam holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University. He has presented at conferences in several North American cities on Canadian specialty tax topics. He puts his passion for sports and knowledge of tax together when writing blogs, making guest appearances on radio programs, or being quoted by journalists. Adam serves as a member of the Estate Planning Council of Toronto, sits on the planning committee for the Arthritis Society's popular All-In for Arthritis Poker Gala, and volunteers his services at tax clinics for low-income individuals and families. He is a supporter and promoter of Kayla's Children's Center and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and their events.

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 34 partners and 200 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on the healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly-held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

SOURCE Crowe Soberman LLP

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/10/c9986.html

Recommended Stories

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Tesla stock pares losses on bullish Goldman Sachs note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre discusses how Tesla stock is rebounding after Goldman Sachs raised their price target for the electric vehicle company.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Shopify Stock Tumbled Another 6% Today

    Shares of e-commerce software giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 6.2% today as of 12:45 p.m. ET. This most recent drop builds on the downturn it and other high-growth stocks have suffered, first from the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant in late November and now the prospect of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve to try and tame inflation. Shopify is an incredible company.

  • Take-Two Interactive to buy Farmville creator Zynga in $12.7 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman discusses Take-Two Interactive acquiring Zynga, the maker of Farmville and Words with Friends.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Visa Stock Got Cut Up Today

    For the fourth day in a row, shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) continued to decline on Monday, hitting a 3% loss as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Mizuho Securities for that. On Friday, you see, the Japanese banker downgraded shares of Visa stock from buy to neutral, and slashed its price target on Visa 14% to $220 a share, according to TipRanks.com.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell Nearly 6% Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down 5.8% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Latin America's e-commerce and financial technology leader was being dragged down along with other growth stocks following last week's signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rates might need to be raised faster than originally planned to fight inflation. MercadoLibre is now down some 40% from its last peak in the early autumn of 2021.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • Why Tesla Stock First Crashed, Then Bounced Today

    The Nasdaq is having a rough morning, but the electric vehicle leader just got several pieces of good news from Wall Street.

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of sportswear icon Nike (NYSE: NKE) are crashing 4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday -- and yes, I suppose that with the S&P 500 down 1.9%, you could say the whole stock market is in the red today. As The Fly reports today, an analyst at investment bank HSBC just cut his rating on Nike stock from buy to hold. Analyst Erwan Rambourg also trimmed the stock's price target to $182.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) By 37%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oatly Group AB ( NASDAQ:OTLY ) by taking the expected...

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms on Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.