Crown Aesthetics Announces Revolutionary Study Proving Efficacy of Patented Xycrobe® Technology

·4 min read

Pioneering topical treatments focus on the skin microbiome in relation to certain skin conditions and general cosmesis

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company, maintains its position at the forefront of skincare innovation with the unveiling of a new study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology showcasing the efficacy of its patented Xycrobe® technology, formulated to address the often overlooked skin biome. Xycrobe technology targets certain skin conditions and cosmetic treatments using an isolated, living strain of skin-relevant bacteria.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)
Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)

Topical skincare products are commonly formulated using ingredients that address various elements of the skin. However, there is minimal consideration for how those formulations impact the skin's naturally balanced biome, including the microbiome. Xycrobe technology harnesses the power of a particular strain of Cutibacterium acnes subspecies defendens (C. acnes defendens), a subspecies of the most prolific skin-specific bacterial species, which accounts on average for 89% of the bacteria in the sebaceous skin follicles, to improve the health and appearance of the skin by curating and supporting the right strain within the existing microbiome. The results of the recently published study demonstrate that the BIOJUVE regimen, which incorporates the Xycrobe strain as well as its ferment, supports a healthy skin environment, promotes increased skin hydration, decreases redness, regulates sebum production and reduces the appearance of signs of aging such as fine lines and photodamage.

"The research we present in this paper debunks numerous myths that have perpetuated for the last half century or so about what constitutes a healthy skin microbiome, what role C. acnes strains play in skin health, and the ability to formulate progressive topicals with live microbes that might contribute to a healthier skin biome overall," says Dr. Thomas M. Hitchcock, PhD, Chief Science Officer, Crown Laboratories Inc. "We firmly believe that Crown Laboratories Inc. is pioneering the "skin biome care" category with our extensive research into the skin biome. We aim to continue to invest in exploring the relationship between the microbes that live on and in the skin, and how this new philosophy of formulating topicals to holistically consider the skin biome may change how we care for the skin. We believe Xycrobe technology fulfills the skin biome needs outlined by our research, and we are very excited to share this data and the BIOJUVE™ products used in the clinical study, with the world."

"Traditionally, the medical focus for topical skincare products has always been placed on how any given ingredient may impact the overall health of skin cells with minimal consideration of how the ingredients impact the skin's microflora, or microbiome," says Dr. Doris Day, Board Certified Dermatologist and participant in the research study. "The proven efficacy of this patented Xycrobe technology reinforces the idea that the human body depends on symbiosis. I anticipate this research will diversify the way in which doctors address the health and treatment of skin conditions."

Subjects in this 8-week study used a 5 or 7 point Likert-scale (agree/neither/disagree) over a two month evaluation period. Agreement responses at the 90th percentile or higher included (improved) skin texture, tone, healthy, natural appearance, felt conditioned, radiant, and vibrant (n=121*).

The full study on the effectiveness of Xycrobe along with the findings has been made available to the public and can be seen here.

* Data on file.

About Crown Aesthetics
Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol, Skinfuse®; and the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system, ProGen Eclipse – are ideal "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.
Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-aesthetics-announces-revolutionary-study-proving-efficacy-of-patented-xycrobe-technology-301684503.html

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

